‘Her and Joseline’s Daughter Look Alike’: Fans Do a Double Take After Stevie J Posts Daughter Eva, Many Say She Looks Like His Youngest Daughter Bonnie Bella

Stevie J’s latest picture of his daughter Eva Giselle Jordan has fans taken aback by how much her features have blossomed.

The record producer uploaded a close-up photo of his 13-year-old, whom he shares with his “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star ex-girlfriend Mimi Faust, on his Instagram page.

This was the first time in seven months that Stevie J has posted a solo flick of his daughter.

In the photo, Eva is seen smiling from ear to ear as a majority of her box braids fell to the right side of her face. Though the photo didn’t capture her entire ensemble, it is obvious that the teen was sporting a pink top with a denim jacket over her arms.

“Eva Giselle,” the 51-year-old captioned his post. His photo has over 35,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments as of this writing.

(Left) Mimi Faust and Stevie J; (right) Eva Giselle Jordan. (Photos: @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram)

As expected, several media outlets quickly obtained Stevie J’s photo and re-posted it on their respective Instagram pages.

The Neighborhood Talk is just one of many sites that plastered the snapshot on their page, where commenters debated on who Eva resembled the most between Stevie J and Faust.

“I see a lil MiMi in her now….”



“Stevie genes strong. All of his kids look just like him.”

“She looks like she would be the twin of whatever parent she is standing by.”



While fans couldn’t seem to come to a consensus on which parent was taking home the copy-and-paste crown, it appeared one thing remained undeniable: Eva’s beauty.

“Omg her whole face changed she’s grown up wow I feel old af”

Faust and Stevie J had their only child together back in 2009, just three years before their relationship crumbled on national television.

“LHHATL” premiered on June 18, 2012, and fans were given a front-row seat every Monday night to witness their 15-year on again, off again relationship take a dramatic turn for the worse once Joseline Hernandez came into the picture as Stevie J’s next big star.

The trio’s tumultuous relationship — which includes harsh-hitting insults, physical encounters, and manipulation tactics — would later become one of the biggest love triangle scandals to come out of the “LHH” franchise.

Hey maid. I see you got on your maid outfit like you always do. Joseline Hernandez walking into kitchen arguing with Mimi Faust while Stevie J is sitting down love and hip hop #lhhatl reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/wyrK5ok8hG — all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) August 19, 2019

While neither Faust nor Hernandez is currently with Stevie, both ladies will always be connected to the “Baddies West Reunion” host due each one having a child with him.

In 2016, the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess and “Dry Your Eyes” singer welcomed their daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan, who recently turned 6 years old.

After Hernandez flooded Instagram with birthday appreciation posts for her mini-me, fans were stunned at how much Bonnie and Eva resembled each other.

Though Stevie J let both women slip through his hands, it appears there is no bad blood among the once explosive trio. They have all also embarked on different relationships since their time on the show.

Hernandez is now with American DJ Robin “Balistic Beats” Ingouma, Stevie J was married to R&B artist Faith Evans, but the two announced their plans to divorce in 2022, and Faust was been in an on again, off again relationship with WNBA player Tamera Young.