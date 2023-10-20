‘She Ain’t Claiming Him’: Jennifer Hudson Confirms She Has a ‘Boyfriend’ Amid Common Dating Rumors, Fans Say He’s Unwilling to Commit

Jennifer Hudson let the cat out of the bag that she has a new man to cozy up to amid months of speculation about her love life.

Hudson has been rumored to be dating Common since photos of them having a romantic dinner in Philadelphia surfaced online in July 2022. They have since been spotted together at local events in their hometown of Chicago and in London. Neither of the stars has confirmed a relationship, but the singer’s recent admission to dating someone may be enough confirmation for watchful fans.

Jennifer Hudson just confirmed she has a boyfriend amid those Common dating rumors. Photos: Iamjhud/Instgram; Common/Instagram.

During the Oct. 2 season-two premiere of her eponymous talk show, Hudson was in the midst of gushing about her love of Usher’s newest single, “Boyfriend,” and his Las Vegas residency when she casually shared the life update.

“Now I didn’t get to the concert yet,” said Hudson, who has her sights set on viewing the show before Usher’s residency ends in December. “Listen, we need to get a ticket, don’t we? I’m trying to get there…I just love that new song,” said the EGOT winner at the beginning of the show.

Without uttering Common’s name, she continued, “And I’mmma bring my boyfriend, all right. We gon’ sit in the back and watch because Usher is everybody’s boyfriend.”

In response to her remarks, one X user asked, “Does Jennifer Hudson have a boyfriend?” to which another replied, “Well it seems she ain’t claiming Common.”

The rumored romance between the two actors appeared to be in full bloom in May when they were caught walking arm in arm in the Chicago suburb Hudson calls home.

The “Dream Girl” has a short dating history, with her longest relationship lasting a decade with David Otunga. The former couple was engaged for years, but had not made it down the aisle before calling it quits in 2017. They share one child together, a son named David Daniel Otunga Jr.

The “I Used to Love H.E.R” artist has a string of notable exes, including Tiffany Haddish, whom he dated for just over a year before their 2021 breakup, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams and Angela Rye, to name a few.

His presumed canoodling with Hudson comes as no surprise to some, who believe that marriage is not in the cards for the rapper. “Common is basically a rites of passage at this point. They lose a chunk of time but he’s otherwise mostly harmless and the women usually call it off. She just needs to know he’s fully committed to boyfriendom,” read one tweet.

Another X user wrote, “If you told me you had rapper Common dating Jennifer Hudson n the slot for this year i tell you it makes sense cause both got baggage and Common a player.”

“@common Does this perpetually. Start dating a woman he works with then after a few months he dumps them. Talking about he ain’t ready,” read a third comment about Common’s dating practices and perceived inability to commit for the long-haul.

In September, Hudson and Common were spotted in photos after watching a production of “MJ The Musical” at Nederlander Theater. Later that month, she joined the rapper on stage for a performance of his “The Light” at the “Robert Glasper Black Radio: A Hip Hop 50 Celebration.” Their appearance on stage further fueled the rumor mill.

