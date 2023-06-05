‘Dad Still Fineeeeee’: Jennifer Hudson’s Post Celebrating Son’s Graduation Derails When Fans Turn Their Focus to His Father David Otunga and His Son’s Height

Jennifer Hudson and her ex-fiancé David Otunga are now the proud parents of a high schooler.

The co-parents recently celebrated 13-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.’s middle school graduation in a series of posts shared on Instagram. Some images showed the future freshman in his cap and gown. Others included his family and friends, and, of course, the proud dad posing with his son.

Jennifer Hudson, David Daniel Otunga Jr., David Otunga Sr. (Photo: @iamjhud/Instagram)

“It’s official !!! My baby is a high schooler now,” wrote Hudson in the caption of a post highlighting moments from the ceremony. “We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you DOJ.”

The Grammy-winning vocalist concluded by imploring her fans to join her in congratulating her son on his latest milestone.

“Look at our nephew born yesterday after ‘If This Isn’t Love’ and ‘Spotlight’. He’s so grown.”

“Dang he tall lol.”

While plenty of people did just that, there were others who had much more to comment on. For instance, more than a few users focused on David Sr., recalling how they were introduced to him. They wrote:

“Dad still fineeeeee…congrats.”

“I know y’all remember him being on I love New York season 2. His name was punk.”

“His dad isn’t just a fmr reality “star” or wrestler; also an Ivy League trained attorney. respek dat, Black Man, por favor.”

The TV personality appeared on “I Love New York 2” in 2007 where he went by the nickname Punk. He was one of the final three contestants but was ultimately cut, ending his quest for Tiffany Pollard’s heart.

Hudson and David Sr. were together for a decade; nine of those years they spent engaged. They split in 2017. Two years later, it was revealed that their contentious child custody battle had finally been settled.

Reports allege that both parents agreed not to not allow their romantic flings to spend a night at their respective residences while DJ is home.

Other stipulations included Hudson and her ex making decisions about their son’s education together, and the singer would also pay an undisclosed amount in monthly child support. It is unknown if there have been any amendments to the agreement in the past four years.

He went from Punk, to Jennifer Hudson's baby daddy, to the WWE, to an actor named Derick. David Otunga STAYED with a job #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/D82eKWmxI4 — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) September 9, 2022

For those whose focus was not thwarted by the EGOT’s former beau, they wrote:

“JHUD you no longer have rights to your face cuz BABYYYYY boy took it!! Congrats young Sir.”

“Wait a minute. Didn’t you just announce you were pregnant with him? Omg time flies!! Congrats!”

DJ’s father shared a similar message as Hudson’s along with a carousel of images from the celebratory day on his Instagram page.

“Can you believe he’s going to be a freshman?! Where does the time go?! Son, I’m so proud of your scholastic achievements, but I’m even more proud of the wonderful man you are becoming,” he wrote.

David Sr., who is a Harvard-trained attorney, often dotes over his only child on social media. In previous posts, he has shared his passion for fitness and training with the teen. The 43-year-old joined the WWE in 2008 and became a star in the wrestling franchise’s NXT division within two years. He retired in 2015.

Hudson, on the other hand, seldom gives fans a glimpse at the young man but has not shied away from gushing about him on her eponymous talk show.