‘So, They’re Really Dating Each Other?’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel More Dating Rumors After Being Spotted at Another Event In Their Hometown

Jennifer Hudson and Common were spotted at yet another event in their hometown once again nearly a year after dating rumors first sparked about the pair.

In August 2022, the pair were spotted at a back-to-school event in Chicago and the following year in May, they were seen taking a stroll in a Chicago suburb.

The two Chicagoans were recently spotted at the Nederlander Theater, where “MJ The Musical” was held, in photos shared by percussionist Dr. Mesia Austin on Saturday, Sept. 2.

In one photo, Austin can be seen smiling with glee as Common holds her hand, embracing her while a second photo shows her speaking with Hudson, who was sporting a black Prada cap.

Common and Jennifer Hudson spotted talking to percussionist Dr. Mesia Austin at “MJ the Musical” show in Chicago a year after sparking dating rumors. (Photo: @mesiadrums/Instagram)

This appeared to be a big “moment” for Austin, but fans online seem to only be more focused on the two EGOT winners. Neither has officially confirmed the rumors about their budding relationship despite Hudson’s remarks about Common in a recent interview.

“Rumors say a lot of things,” she exclaimed to TMZ, “but he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that. That’s for certain.”

Their photos were also shared on Lipstick Alley, where many brought up Hudon’s interview and the rapper’s dating history.

‘You mean Jennifer Hudson and the Beautiful, Beautiful, Beautiful Man.”

“He’s a beautiful man, I’ll say that”



-Jennifer Hudson saying as little as possible about her relationship with Common (via:@tmz) https://t.co/VPXKjcbCD9 pic.twitter.com/jKwtNVWNaR — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 1, 2023

“Oh wow! So, they’re really dating each other? Lol.”

“Tiffany been told us didn’t she.”

“I don’t trust Common.”

“Yeah, everybody got him in common. He’s such a pass-around jumpoff heaux.”

One individual shared a meme of Common’s ex Erykah Badu, writing, “At this point, those who date him clearly have no common sense.”

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson and Common Are Spotted at a Back-to-School Event in Chicago, Sparking Even More Dating Rumors

Common has also previously dated other high-profile women such as Angela Rye and Serena Williams. As previously reported, things got steamy between Hudson and Common after filming the upcoming movie, “Breathe.”

The rapper began dating his last girlfriend, comedian Tiffany Haddish after the two met while filming the 2019 movie “The Kitchen.” Haddish and Common dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in November 2021.

Back in April of this year, Haddish seemingly threw shade at her ex and co-star in a TikTok video after a fan asked about a pair of earrings that were allegedly sent to Common for her. “Girl, he never gave me no d-mn earrings. He probably gave those to Jennifer,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

“The “Girls Trip” star was blindsided by Common blaming their split on their busy schedules. However, she recently claimed that he broke up with her over the phone after failing to invite her to his birthday party.

It’s unclear if the two have spoken since the breakup. But Commons appears to have moved on despite not officially claiming Hudson as his woman when asked about their connection in interviews.