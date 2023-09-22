‘It Was Good…I Liked It’: Tiffany Haddish Says Although She and Common Didn’t Work as a Couple, They Didn’t Have Any Problems In the Bedroom

Tiffany Haddish and Common may not have been on the same page about their breakup, but, as she puts it, they were certainly in sync in the bedroom.

Haddish and the rapper dated for over a year before calling it quits in late 2021. The comedian has gone on record stating that the “I Used to Love H.E.R.” artist had grown increasingly withdrawn as the relationship dwindled.

Despite him claiming that they both came to an understanding that their romance was not being nurtured, Haddish said the breakup “wasn’t mutual.”

Tiffany Haddish says although she and Common didn’t work as a couple, they didn’t have any problems in the bedroom. (Photos: @Tiffanyhaddish/Instagram; @Common/Instagram.)

In a July interview with The Washington Post, she said, “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’ ”

Speaking about their time together, she told the publication it was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had. It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.”

Now two years removed from the connection they once shared, the “Girls Trip” star still speaks fondly about their intimate bond. Haddish appeared on the Atlanta radio show “The Morning Hustle,” where she coyly dished on Common’s presence in the bedroom.

When host Lore’l shared hearsay about Common having a “smedium”-sized member, which she claimed to have heard from his past lovers, Haddish made it clear she had no complaints about her ex’s performance.

“Oh, well it was nice to me. I don’t know. To me, it was good. To me, I liked it,” said the actress. In regards to physical compatibility, she joked, “I don’t want to hurt the next day; you know what I’m saying. I don’t want to be dilated 5 cm the next day.” She added, “That ain’t no parts of me; I done moved on quite a few times.”

Common since has been romantically linked to Jennifer Hudson. Haddish has not been publicly linked to anyone of a high-profile nature, but she has made the most of her time as a single woman.

“I’ve had some other experiences since the breakup. It’s a wonderful world. It’s a wonderful, wonderful world,” she gushed about her private life.

In a previous interview, Haddish hilariously revealed that she used to rely on her beloved pit bull to weed out potential mates. “I believe she came to be to just let me know who has an STD,” claimed the jokester. She explained that her dog would literally smell mens’ genitals. A smile from her pet meant the man was clean, but the lack of a smile hinted at an underlying health issue.

Aside from testing out the dating waters, the two-time author is now focused on her music career taking flight. She recently released a party anthem on the rap song “Till The Club Closes.”