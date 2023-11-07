‘He Manifested This’: Fans Urge Jeezy and Nia Long to Date After Newly Single Duo Connects to Talk Failed Relationships

Just days after dropping his double album, “I Might Forgive … But I Don’t Forget,” rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins linked up for a one-on-one conversation with one of the actresses he mentioned in his song. The conversation seems to be in line with the album’s promo rollout.

Jenkins connected with newly single actress Nia Long, whom he mentioned on the track “Nothin to Prove,” saying, “Ever see Nia Long, I’m gettin’ at her (Yeah).”

The “Leave You Alone” artist kept his promise as the two came together for a deep conversation about Jeezy’s relationship with his mother, those he grew up with, and his struggles with mental illness.

“Your truth will set you free, but not until it’s finished with you. I Might Forgive, But I Don’t Forget one on one conversation with Ms. @iamnialong,” Jeezy wrote in the caption after sharing a clip of their discussion on Instagram.

Jeezy and Nia Long connect in a new one-on-one conversation. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images @iamnialong/Instagram)

Long also talks about recent trials and tribulations, as she agreed with Jeezy when he said, “I wanted to have a family forever.”

Both famous Black entertainers have had recent public breakups in the last year. Long was in a 12-year relationship with her ex-fiancé, former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who was outed for cheating on her with a woman named Kathleen Lynch, who worked for the Celtics.

The Celtics organization, which broke the news to the public in September 2022, ultimately suspended Udoka for a season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long seemingly shunned the organization for airing out her family’s dirty laundry and not reaching out to her to see how she or her son with Udoka were doing in the aftermath. They share a 12-year-old son, Kez Sunday, and Long has an adult son from a previous relationship: Massai, who turned 22 on Nov. 20.

Long broke up with Udoka not long after, and he later landed a job as the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Meanwhile, Jeezy’s public separation is a lot more recent, as he filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai, on Sept. 14 after just two-and-a-half years of marriage.

The divorce caught many off guard as court documents state there was “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy and Mai share a daughter named Monaco, and the pair are in the midst of establishing a custody agreement over the 1-year-old.

Since filing for divorce, the 46-year-old has opened up more about some of the current and past mental struggles he’s faced in his life.

During a taped interview for The Tamron Hall Show that was released after news of his divorce, Jeezy explained that he often acted out as a kid in an attempt to fit in. He said growing up in the “hood” caused him anxiety and depression due to his living conditions. “I didn’t know I was depressed for like eight years of my life straight,” he told the show’s host.

Fans believe the new album is another extension of Jeezy opening up about the divorce, with songs titled, “They Don’t Love Me,” “Trust No One,” “Don’t Deserve Me,” and “Don’t Cheat.”

Many claim he and Long make a good match for each other, including one who said, “S–t they look like a good couple if you ask me,” and another said, “He manifested this.”

Other commenters felt like the two are better with focusing to working out their issues due to their recent splits. One commenter said, “Great interview! These conversations need to be had more often. This is an open dialogue and people are talking about them hooking up but it’s a healing season for them both.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for the one-on-one conversation to drop, as some believe that “The Snowman” may give some more insight into what led to his split from Mai. In the clip, Jeezy says, “real n—-s don’t cheat,” which some saw as him taking a shot at his estranged wife.

Since their split, rumors that Mai cheated on her husband with television personality and actor Mario Lopez have spiraled online.

A viral clip shows Lopez, Mai and her daughter Monaco playing around on a television set, and viewers quickly noticed the chemistry between the two adults. However, a source close to Mai told TMZ that there was no validity to the claims. There are also suspicions about Mai’s anger issues and their alleged cultural differences.

The full conversation between Jeezy and Nia Long airs Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. EST on YouTube.

