‘Older People Get Injured Easily’: ‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield Left BravoCon In a Wheelchair, Fans Express Concern About Her Well-Being

Fans of Shereé Whitfield have expressed concern for the reality star after she was seen being rolled around in a wheelchair at BravoCon.

At the annual three-day conference, the network’s favorite celebs and reality stars come together to dish out their respective shows and other things they have going on in the media circuit in front of a live audience.

In her latest Instagram upload, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum can be seen confined to the manually operated device as Tamra Judge from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” pushed her around.

Shereé Whitfield is all smiles after leaving BravoCon in a wheelchair as fans express concern. (Pictured: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

In the video, Judge can be heard asking, “Who’s gonna push you boo?,” referring to one of Whitfield’s iconic reads from “RHOA.” The original quote is, “Who gon’ check me, boo?”

“Who gon’ push her boo?,” read the IG caption on both their respective pages.

Although she may appear disabled, Whitfield was all smiles as she was chauffeured all over BravoCon 2023 on Sunday, Nov. 5. In the video, the 53-year-old rocked a blue body-hugging lounge set, seemingly from her clothing line, She by Shereé, that featured her name all around it.

Many social media users appeared to be worried about Whitfield’s health and expressed their panic in the comments section. One person wrote, “What’s wrong? Wheelchair?” while another handler penned, “Why is she in a wheelchair?” A third added, “Well she is 53 lol older people get injured easily lmao.”

To ease readers’ minds, Whitfield’s wheelchair fiasco was not from any grand injury, she simply hurt her foot. Per People magazine, an insider revealed that the fashion designer had a run-in with a golf cart, which resulted in her stubbing her toe.

“It just made it uncomfortable for her to walk in heels around the convention center and at the show,” that person told the outlet.

The Shade Room soon re-posted the video of Whitfield on its Instagram page, where fans felt like having a wheelchair for a toe injury was nothing short of dramatic. One person wrote, “Girl get that She by the foot up,” followed by another person who said, “A wheelchair for a stubbed toe is a little extra.” A third person added that she was being, “Dramatic as h–l. You can walk Sheree.”

Nevertheless, there were also a few defenders who reminded folks that not everyone has the same tolerance for pain. One Instagramer wrote, “A stubbed toe especially with a fresh manicure, is painful!!”

Watch the Full Video Here.

Whitfield isn’t new to her name being in the headlines. When she’s not trending for having a questionable love life, the mother of three is often causing commotion online due to her ability to look different with every photo she uploads.

Since she first stepped into the spotlight in 2008, fans have watched Whitfield’s face become thinner and sharper, causing fans to accuse her of getting facial surgery.

Rumors began growing heavier this past year after fans claimed that Whitfield looked noticeably different in her confessional looks during “RHOA” season 15.

Although Whitfield has adamantly denied receiving any facial alterations, Kandi Burruss previously called her out during their recent reunion and suggested she underwent a nose procedure before this season of “RHOA.”

