Jason Lee Provokes Black Twitter to Pull Receipts of His Disdain For Black Women After Calling Jennifer Hudson ‘Illiterate’ And Suggesting Her Show Should Be Cancelled

Jason Lee wants everyone to win except for Jennifer Hudson. As a result, he is facing backlash for his history of dogging Black women after taking shots at the EGOT winner.

The blogger-turned-media personality was a guest host on “The Breakfast Club” on Dec. 5, when he delved into Jeannie Mai’s interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” about life amid her pending divorce from Jeezy.

Lee snidely remarked, “That’s where you go when you want to get your word across, I guess. We all know Jennifer Hudson’s illiterate.” He went on to express doubt about “The Real” co-host’s allegation that the rapper was unfaithful during their two-year marriage and slammed her for past comments referring to Black men as “dark meat.”

Jason Lee faces backlash for his history of dogging Black women after calling Jennifer Hudson illiterate.

“People who forgot, especially Jennifer Hudson, this is why these daytime talk shows are failing, ‘cause y’all don’t be doing your real work. … Cancel ’The Jennifer Hudson Show’ because she let Jeezy take a hit by that woman who only wanted her dark meat on the side,” said the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum.

Lee skirted around explaining his issue with Hudson and instead sang the hook to Bobby Brown’s “We Got Something in Common.” The “Hollywood Unlocked” founder’s diss toward her was perceived as jealousy and further fueled the sentiment that he has a disdain for Black women.

“Time and time Jason lee proves he don’t like black women! When y’all gon stop giving this clown a platform! Calling Jennifer Hudson illiterate is CRAZY!” tweeted one person.

— Lorraine❤ (@SimplyLorraine1) December 5, 2023

Lee’s history of polarizing remarks about Black women and involving them in messy narratives dates back as far as his “LHH” days. His tenure on the series consisted of three seasons (2015, 2016, and 2019). Three years ago, he claimed, “The only value Viacom saw in me when they signed me was to destroy other Black people.”

Earlier this year, he stated that “I want to see all Black people win,” but the online audience’s receipts of his missteps suggest otherwise. He agitated a horde of critics in 2019 when he sided with Evelyn Lozada’s alleged colorist criticism of “Basketball Wives” cast mate Ogom “OG” Chijindu’s looks.

“She has a hard face…It’s not about her being dark skinned,” Lee told radio host Kendra G during a heated interview.

He claimed that, “As people of color, we have to stop throwing up race and colorism for every single conversation because it doesn’t always apply.” An X user said that he was “complete gutter trash” and that Lee’s “trash takes on colorism when it comes to Black women” had not been forgotten.

Another controversial instance occurred during a 2020 episode of “The Queens Supreme Court” with TV personality TS Madison, when he stated that Tyra Banks’ weight gain made her “look like Lizzo.” Madison defended both women by reminding Lee that he was “fat.” He has since undergone a weight loss procedure to shed 120 pounds of excess weight.

“Let’s not forgot Jason Lee was out here body shaming black women all while struggling with his own obesity that led him to get on that table. 50 & obsessed with Nicki because she no longer associates with him! Who allegedly has been caught in minors DMs & pays for BFs.Go throw up,” read another tweet slamming him.

Other inflammatory moments include him basing Black women for their alleged support of singer Normani and Cardi B’s record “Wild Side.” He also received flak for alluding to Megan Thee Stallion provoking Tory Lanez to shoot her by being “a big girl” who is “super aggressive.”