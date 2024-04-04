Tiffany Haddish Had a Very Interesting Response When Asked If She and Common Will Get Back Together Amid Rumor Jennifer Hudson Rejected His Proposal

Fans continue to be dead set on the idea of comedian Tiffany Haddish reconnecting with her ex-lover, Common. The chatter has intensified after alleged rumors of Jennifer Hudson turning down his marriage proposal have floated on social media.

Some commentators found their way into Haddish’s comment section after she posted a video about her “noticing” things going on in the world.

The “Girls Trip” actor, who went live on Instagram while getting her makeup done, called herself a “noticer” who sometimes puts people on “notice” when she “notices” things they are doing.

After abruptly ending the video, without going into detail about what she was talking about, Haddish wrote in her caption, “Sorry got to finish that makeup. Draw your own conclusions… have an Awesome day!”

One male fan asked in the comments, “When u getting back with Common hun?”

Haddish promptly replied, “Not happening as far as I know.”

“That’s a shame you guys made such a cute couple,” the man wrote back.

The California native dated the “Like Water for Chocolate” chart-topper throughout the COVID-19 pandemic from the summer of 2020 to the end of 2021.

Tiffany Haddish responds to a fan who asked if she was getting back with ex Common. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

Multiple reasons have been given by both celebrities about why they broke up. Common said in 2021 the split was “mutual” and motivated by the busyness of their “careers.” Haddish would not go into details about the breakup until recently, stating that she was “disappointed” in the truthfulness of his explanation, claiming he told her something different.

“It wasn’t mutual. It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’” she explained in June 2023.

By the summer of 2022, Common, the Oscar winner who is only one Tony away from being an EGOT, was romantically linked to the former “American Idol” contestant. Interestingly, Hudson is one of seven Black individuals to have achieved EGOT status.

Tiffany Haddish (L) responds to a fan who asked when she was getting back with ex Common amid rumors of alleged breakup with Jennifer Hudson (R). (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

Common has been extremely complimentary talking about Hudson, calling her one of the most “beautiful” persons she has ever met.

“I’ll say this, speaking of Chicago she’s a Chicagoan and is an amazing human being. I’ve always been, like inspired by her. She’s one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met on the planet… Incredible heart, umm and she’s just dope,” he once said to Al Roker on the “TODAY” show.

Rumors suggest that the “Glory” rapper asked Hudson to marry him, but she turned him down. “Allegedly she dropped him after he proposed,” wrote one person in Haddish’s comments, while another said, “Girl you know good and well u want that narcissist back.”

There have been no official reports about an engagement or ring, though, according the March 25 edition of The National Enquirer, reported that Hudson turned him down not because she didn’t think he was great or because of all the other celebrity women that he had dated. She allegedly said no because she had no interest in being married.

If the breakup rumors are true, a few fans warned Haddish not to take Common back due to his history of being in long-term relationships with the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Erykah Badu, Serena Williams, Angela Rye, and others and never proposing. “She don’t want him! Common probably can’t even spell co.mmit.ment!”

Many have been smitten with Common and Hudson’s romance, which they seemingly confirmed during his appearance on her talk show in January. He presented her with a big bouquet of flowers as he entered the set and during their sit-down interview, the “Dreamgirls” star asked if he was dating anyone.

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life,” he states, never naming Hudson before referring to her career highlights.

“She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT,” he stated, never naming Hudson. “She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show.”

Afterward, the “Barbershop: The Next Cut” star got fans excited about the possibility of the two tying the knot while on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.”

“I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type,” Common explained. “I’m capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is.”

He added, “For me, everything is divine. I work from that discernment that God speaks — when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person and if she’s feeling that, then why not?”

Common has never been married. But Hudson was previously engaged to her child’s father, Harvard Law graduate, professional wrestler, and former “I Love New York” reality star, David Otunga.

While some believe Hudson is not the marrying type, Haddish seems to be preparing herself to be a wife.

“I have no idea,” when asked while they were dating if she and Common were going to get married. “I would love for him to always be my friend. If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. But, I don’t want a ring. I want an apartment building. You know how they are like, present me with a ring. I want him to present me with the deed to a duplex.”

Haddish has stated that she’s keeping her options open these days after being spotted with a fellow comedian and kissing a bitcoin investor. However, last August she revealed that she bought a wedding dress but had no plans of actually getting married.