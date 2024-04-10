‘I See Why Common Bounced’: Tiffany Haddish Considers Auctioning Off Her Used Panties to Raise Money for Charity but Fans Are Still Disgusted

Comedian Tiffany Haddish took to social media to talk to her fans about two things that seem on the surface to not be related: cleaning her clothes and raising money for her foundation.

The “Girls Trip” actress talked about cleaning her room and closet in a video taken from her recent livestream, where she discussed the idea of contemplating selling her panties for her charity instead of simply tossing them in the trash.

“I should sell them panties. That’ll be a lot of money for the foundation,” she said while sitting in a car. “I’m going to clean half of my room; I’m just going to clean out the closet (I ain’t going to do that).”

Tiffany Haddish considers selling her used panties for charity. (Photo by Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Haddish continued saying that she would wash her clothes, which shouldn’t be a huge task since she just did laundry last month.

“I got so many clothes, I could probably go six months without washing no clothes because that’s how many pair of underwears I got,” she said.

Adding, “I need to get rid of all that stuff. I could sell them drawers. That’s what I should do. I should sell them panties. That’ll be a lot of money for the foundation.”

I guess that’s one way to give back to the community…



Would y’all buy a pair of Tiffany Haddish’ sold panties for charity?



🎥 @livebitez / @tiffanyhaddish pic.twitter.com/lL8FFwUfeE — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) April 9, 2024

The founder of the She Ready foundation then asked, “Should I sell my underwear y’all?” before saying, “Nah, I shouldn’t do that. I should just throw them in the trash.”

Quickly, Haddish retracted her thought, noting, “I can’t just be giving that away for free.”

Social media got wind of her contemplating on selling the undergarments and quickly responded in disapproval, disgust and disbelief.

“This is why people don’t like you now. You do extremely too much,” one person wrote, with another claiming, “I see why common bounced she’s (corn emoji).”

Haddish and the “Glory” rapper used to be a hot item during the COVID-19 pandemic before their very public breakup in 2021. The stand-up comic appears to have taken the breakup harder than him and she publicly claimed that he made the decision to move on from her.

Since the split, Common has been linked to fellow Chicagoan Jennifer Hudson.

Fans regularly make comparisons to both relationships, noting that Haddish’s quirky ways (like commenting that her dog can detect if a man has an STD) and constant references to private and intimate moments with the rapper, might be reasons why the two didn’t work.

Common has dated Erykah Badu, Serena Williams,Taraji P. Henson , Tiffany Haddish , Angela Rye now Jennifer Hudson he is the male version of Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/A9UnYl9XDR — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) November 11, 2023

Even when a rumor floated that the EGOT and Common might have broken up, fans were quick to bring up Haddish’s name — especially after she made another post that some took to be aimed at the couple.

This post about her underwear was clearly not about the celebrity couple, but still off-putting to many.

“She recorded this and deemed it appropriate enough to post. That’s concerning,” someone commented on The Jasmine Brand’s Instagram page.

One person took to the X platform and said she is someone that the should be added to her “disown” list.

Continued list to disown:



5) Tiffany Haddish

6) Chrissy Teigan

7) Mary Queen of Scots

8) Woody Allen — Cleartheair (@Cleartheair11) April 9, 2024

Despite what many may believe, Haddish is not the first celebrity to consider selling or auctioning off their underwear for charity, and — get this — people are open to paying top dollar for them.

In 2023, British soul singer Ed Sheeran auctioned his boxer shorts for one of his favorite charities, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). He donated a batch of about 450 items to be sold for this year’s auction, which included 27 pairs of boxer shorts, according to KS95.com.

The auction is still active with only a few items available. The last pair of boxers available are going for £16.00 ($17.36 USD). Other items on sale are two pairs of old, used socks, a belt and glasses. The old socks are going for about $41.24 in American currency.



Maybe Haddish is onto something.