Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vince Herbert Ordered to Pay Large Lump Sum After Reportedly Evading Beverly Hills Jeweler In Lawsuit Over Returned Check

Tamar Braxton‘s ex-husband Vince Herbert was ordered to pay a jeweler in Beverly Hills, California, a five-figure settlement over a bounced check after refusing to pay the bill.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the music executive to pay Michael Greene, the owner of Greene & Co Diamonds, $68,856.96 after Greene filed a lawsuit in 2021 for fraud and breach of contract over seven jewelry pieces Herbert bought in 2020.

Vince Herbert (L) and Tamar Braxton (R) (Photo: @thevincentherbert/Instagram)

According to RadarOnline, Greene reportedly accepted a $20,000 check for the custom pieces and extended Herbert credit for the remaining amount due to the 50-year-old’s self-described “net worth” and “his involvement in the music industry.”

The jeweler says that the check Herbert wrote bounced, and he promised to pay Greene repeatedly but avoided doing so.

“Immediately, via text messages with the [Herbert], [Greene & Co.] informed the [Herbert] that the check was returned for insufficient funds and inquired when the $20,000.00 and the remaining balance of the invoice would be paid in full.”

Herbert did not show up for the court proceedings despite being notified about the lawsuit.

But this is not the first time Herbert has been in financial trouble or the first time he’s attempted to evade a lawsuit.

After Braxton filed for a divorce in 2017, she was granted a default after Herbert failed to show up to court proceedings. He was also sued in 2018 for $380,000 by LDNX Records, but the singer’s former manager and producer ignored those court proceedings as well and failed to respond to the lawsuit.

As a result, a judge awarded the label $380,492.63 plus an additional $124,968.37 in interest.

In 2019, Herbert was evicted from a luxury rental in Los Angeles for unpaid rent and was sued for more than $38,000. A lawsuit also was filed against Herbert by Sony Music over unpaid advances and the label was awarded $4 million.

Herbert has yet to respond to the judgment.

