‘He His Daddy Son Fr’:  Fans Say Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Son Acts More Like Dad Than His Firstborn North

Fans are saying that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest son, Saint West, is the mini male version of his father … and they aren’t talking about his facial features.

Recent footage shared online shows the 7-year-old boy flipped the bird to paparazzi as he, his mother, and a few of his basketball teammates entered a restaurant.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West goes viral for flipping off paparazzi after a basketball practice. (Photos: Neil Mockford/GC Images, @kimkardashian/Instagram)

On Friday, Sept. 15, the group of boys along with Kardashian can be seen exiting a vehicle after leaving basketball practice. Saint was first to be spotted by paparazzi and proudly stuck up his middle finger as he walked beside his mother.

The “Skims” founder could then be seen grabbing her child’s face and whispering something to him as they entered the eatery. Though it appeared as if Kim scolded Saint for his act, he didn’t seem too bothered, judging by smile that never left his face.

The short clip quickly began circulating on X, where several commenters compared Saint to his 24-time Grammy-winning father.

“I feel bad that they wit kim bc they definitely ye kids.”

“Like father like Son.”

“He his daddy son fr.”

"But Saint is baby 'Ye, I ain't worried 'bout him" 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/C6pmopm3hC — auger96 (@TTVauger96) September 18, 2023

One X user even brought up Ye’s 2016 song, “No More Parties in LA,” which features West Coast lyricist Kendrick Lamar. “‘But Saint is baby ‘Ye, I ain’t worried ‘bout him.’”

In those lyrics, West lyrically confessed to being worried about Kim and their daughter North, who was also mentioned by fans after the video made rounds online.

“Cap. North is baby ye.”

“Bc F—EM… him and North are exactly like Kanye and the younger two are like Kim. Seeing them grow and be so different is hilarious.”

A few weeks back, fans deemed North as West’s twin after footage of her wearing an outfit similar to the “Gold Digger” rapper’s 2004 ensemble on “Total Request Live,” aka “TRL.”

RELATED: North West Sports Dad Kanye West’s 2004 Polo During Trip to Japan with Mom Kim Kardashian

In the 10-year-old’s Tiktok, she was seen sporting a blue and orange polo shirt with a white buttoned-up shirt underneath and a pair of large jeans that rose right above her ankles.

It seemed as if Saint was only taking a page out of his big sister’s book of being unbothered, because she too has stuck out her middle finger before. In a 2022 episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kim explained why her annual Christmas photo shoot was so chaotic.

“Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger,” the mother of four said. “And it’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes.”

In addition to North and Saint, the previously married couple also share a 5-year-old daughter, Chicago West, and a 4-year-old son, Psalm West.

Neither West nor his ex-wife has addressed their son’s hand gesture in the video.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.