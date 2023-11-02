‘I Hope Iyanla Can Fix Her Life’: Jada Pinkett Smith Taps ‘Fix My Life’ Creator Iyanla Vanzant Following Seven-Year Separation from Will Smith

Actress and now New York Times bestselling author Jada Pinkett Smith is continuing to promote her new memoir, “Worthy.” One of her most recent stops has been on life coach Iyanla Vanzant’s podcast, “The R Spot,” where she went into detail about what she sees as the heroine within.

In a clip shared on Pinkett Smith’s Instagram, Vanzant asked Pinkett Smith to expound on the notion of “women and their worth” that is themed in her book.

“You have this comment, a statement in the book that says, ‘My belief is that every woman is worthy, a walking treasure that deserves to live as the heroine of her own story,'” the former tv personality read from the book with a smile. “You better talk to me. Talk to me about being the heroine of your own story. Your story, Ms. Jada.”

Jada Pinkett Smith chats with “Fix My Life” Creator Iyanla Vanzant after resolving separation from Will Smith. (Photos: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram; @iyanlavanzant/Instagram)

Pinkett Smith welcomed the exploration of the book, outside of the salacious revelations about Will Smith, Chris Rock, August Alsina, and Tupac Shakur.

One salacious topic that comes up often when people have interviewed her about the book is the marriage proposal that she alleges Tupac gave her while he was in jail. The “Menace II Society” actress says she turned it down because she knew he just wanted her to do the bid with him.

Vanzant’s interview steered away from that, focusing on her personal growth and understanding of being her own heroine.

“You know, being the heroine of my own story was me coming to terms with every aspect of it. Coming to terms with my light and my shadow,” the “Set It Off” actress said.

“I was just as much afraid of my light as I was of my shadow, to be honest,” she explained. “And realizing that it is my relationship with myself and the great supreme that is the most important and was the thing that had been missing all along.”

Pinkett Smith said once she put that focus “on developing an intimate relationship” with herself and God is when she was able to see her life move in the direction she wanted it to go.

A clip from the interview was also shared on Vanzant’s Instagram page, but the comments were limited. However, several individuals came through to celebrate this coming to terms with her sacred self.

Tina Knowles wrote, “Yes I am so happy that some people see your worthiness,” while Octavia Spencer shared an array of heart emojis.

Not everyone was open to the lovefest, saying the two didn’t dig into the juicier parts of the story, stating, “I hope Iyanla can fix her life.”

“She needs to fix her lie ; I mean life. My apologies,” said one person. “Jada tap danced on this episode of The R Spot with Iyanla,” another tweeted.

Jada tap danced on this episode of The R Spot with Iyanla. — Tiara (@Tiaraaaaaa____) October 25, 2023

One person was quick to point out it was not an episode of Vanzant’s reality series, where the Baltimore native will avail herself to the unpacking that others like LisaRaye McCoy, Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh, or late rapper DMX did when they appeared as guests on the show.

They wrote, “Iyanla’s podcast is not ‘Fix My Life’ so everyone thinking the interview with Jada is going to be a come to Jesus moment is in for a rude awakening.”

Iyanla’s podcast is not “Fix My Life” so everyone thinking the interview with Jada is going to be a come to Jesus moment is in for a rude awakening. — 𝔰𝔬𝔩𝔦𝔩𝔬𝔮𝔲𝔶 (@type2_introvert) October 25, 2023

Other people were not shocked, believing that all of this was just another clamor for attention by the star, who recently claimed that she not only has been separated from her husband for seven years but that she had no idea why Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards.

The “Matrix” star later said they hadn’t called each other husband and wife but after that night, the separation was over.

Iyanla x Jada Pinkett, like of coursee, why didn't see it coming.. pic.twitter.com/sITd7rXOtN — MaryJ's Boot (@leoadri6) October 25, 2023

Later during the chat with Vanzant, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had to let go of the “romantic fantasies” of what society is told relationships should be like and how she should live her life. She said it took a lot of work to get to a place of “authentic happiness,” “authentic intimacy” and “connection.”

When asked what made her stay with Will, she said, “Because he’s the perfect mirror.”

“We’re almost three decades into this thing. You know I realized that he is where my work is. Sure I could go off and find a new partner,” Pinkett Smith said before noting the lessons she and Will have learned from each other. “There’s ways that he knows me and ways that I know him and depths of buttons that get pushed.”

She added, “I no longer blame him. Now I go, ‘Oh I’m triggered.'” The 52-year-old actress said she understands that she is now in a “dynamic” where she “needs attention.”

“Worthy” was released on Oct. 17 and went to No. 3 on the New York Times Best Sellers list within two weeks of its release.

