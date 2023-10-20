‘Just Take Them to They Daddy House’: Kim Kardashian Under Fire for Hiring a ‘Manny’ to Perform Daddy Duties Instead of Calling Kanye West

Fans are asking about Kanye West’s whereabouts after Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she hired a “manny” to help give her two sons some male energy in their “female-dominated” household.

In a new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the Skims founder decided to take her 7-year-old son, Saint West, on a “trip of a lifetime” to London with a few of his friends. While there, Saint grew heavily upset when Kim accidentally forgot his Arsenal jersey.

Trending Today:

During his fit, Kim Kardashian began discussing how hard it is for her to discipline her four children, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband and famous rapper, Kanye West.

“It would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out,” she said in her confessional. Though Kim currently lacks a no-nonsense partner, she did admit to hiring a male nanny, aka “manny,” to help even out the parental playing field.

Fans wonder why Kim Kardashian hired a ‘manny’ for her sons when Kanye West is an able father. (Photos: Neil Mockford/GC Images, @kimkardashian/Instagram)

The 42-year-old stated, “I do think that my household, and even in our family, it’s like very female-dominated. And I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that was gonna be picking him up and taking them to sports.”



As Kim continued, she revealed she was initially afraid to reveal to her ex-husband that she had hired a manny. However, he surprisingly handled the news better than she had expected.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint and him,” she recalled.

She went on to say, “[Kanye] has been so nice to him saying, ‘Hey if you’re gonna help raise my son,’ ’cause he handed him the ball like, really easily or something. And he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, make him go get it himself. These are like some of the rules that I would want,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Okay, that’s great!’ ”

Kim Kardashian hired a Manny to help raise her 2 sons? Is Kanye dead? pic.twitter.com/OVuEYtNzon — RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) October 19, 2023

The quick clip was obtained and shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where many commenters seemed rather confused about Kim’s action in hiring a manny when her children have a well-and-able father to hang around.

One person commented, “….OR just take them to they daddy house,” while another commenter chimed in, “She hiring a part-time dad?” Another commenter suggested that Kim should have made the “Gold Digger” rapper the “manny” since he’s their father.

“But why can’t Kanye just be the Manny,” the social media commenter expressed. “You act like this man don’t want his kids. That’s all he talk (sic) about. Kim always tries to make Kanye seem weird af when she literally does weird shit to make him snap on purpose.”

Despite Kim suggesting that Kanye was all right with her “manny” decision, a recent leaked message between West and Elon Musk could be used to negate that.

Earlier this week, model and personal stylist Ian Connor shared screenshots of an alleged text message exchange between Kanye West and Elon Musk on his Instagram page. The images showed West seemingly telling Musk that his former wife was keeping his children away from him.

“You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform,” one message to Musk read.

Throughout his lengthy rant, West, 46, also stated that he is not “bipolar” but has “signs of autism from my car accident.”

The “accident” Ye is referring to is the near-fatal car crash that happened in October 2002 while he was on his way home from the recording studio. The unfortunate incident shattered his jaw and inspired his 2004 breakout hit, “Through the Wire.”

“Get this out to the public,” West told Connor, to which he replied, “Say less.”

West and Kim’s high-profile relationship began back in 2012, and they quickly became a beloved power couple in Hollywood. However, their decade-long union ended in 2021 after the “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” game creator filed for divorce.

In addition to Saint, the exes share a 10-year-old daughter, North West, a 5-year-old daughter, Chicago West, and a 4-year-old son, Psalm West.