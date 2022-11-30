Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly are officially divorced. The two began dating in 2012 and wed in 2014. They share four kids, daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

Kanye West Child Support Payments

TMZ confirmed the news in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 29, noting further details about their children and assets. Both parties waived spousal support and reportedly will share joint legal and physical custody with “equal access.”

West reportedly must wire Kardashian $200,000 in child support on the first of every month. They will split all medical, educational and security expenses for the kids. Any disputes about the children will be handled in mediation. However, according to the outlet, if one individual fails to cooperate, the other will make the final decision by default.

How much does Kanye West make per year?

Their property will be kept separate, as stated in their prenup, which West contested earlier this year.

Kardashian has blamed West for dragging out their divorce since she filed on Feb. 19, 2021. Since then, the “Donda” rapper has made numerous attempts to discredit his ex-wife in the media and made ill comments about her family online.

By October 2021, the SKIMS founder began dating Pete Davidson and later requested a motion to become legally single. In March of this year, TMZ reported that West and his lawyers attempted to block the prenup, suggesting that California premarital agreements entered after 2002 were presumptively invalid.

Forbes reported the Yeezzy CEO’s net worth to be $400.1 million, but fans are shocked over his child support payments.

“The Fact that Kim is richer than Kanye and he still has to pay 200k a month in Child support,” tweeted one person, along with an old video of Rihanna pointing and laughing.

The Fact that Kim is richer than Kanye and he still has to pay 200k a month in Child support pic.twitter.com/eNJcZTYud1 — 😵 (@MsCareystan) November 29, 2022

Others mocked West with lyrics from his 2005 Grammy Award-winning track “Gold Digger,” using these lyrics: “’18 years, 18 years. She got one of yo’ kids, got you for 18 years. I know somebody payin’ child support for one of his kids. His baby momma car and crib is bigger than his,'” wrote a second individual. “The irony,” that person added with laughing and skull emojis.

🎶 “18 years, 18 years. She got one of yo' kids, got you for 18 years. I know somebody payin' child support for one of his kids.

His baby momma car and crib is bigger than his.”



The irony 😂🤣💀https://t.co/X0bxC0gtZi — 🇺🇸 John Anthony Castro (@realJohnACastro) November 30, 2022

A handful say Ye shouldn’t have to pay child support considering Kardashian’s estimated net worth of $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, her ex-husband has recently lost his billionaire status after Adidas cut ties with him over his making anti-Semitic remarks. Some believe he shouldn’t have to pay anything.

One critic said, “Kim K asking for child support from Kanye like she not a billionaire is insane. That man just lost millions too.”

Kim K asking for child support from Kanye like she not a billionaire is insane. That man just lost millions too. — 𝕋𝔼𝔼 (@returnofthetee) November 29, 2022

A fourth individual wrote, “People killing me w/ Kim a billionaire why is she getting child support. Kanye supp