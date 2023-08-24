‘Daddy’s Girl’: North West Sports Dad Kanye West’s 2004 Polo During Trip to Japan with Mom Kim Kardashian

According to fans, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North proved that she is the ultimate “daddy’s girl” in her latest TikTok.

The 10-year-old socialite uploaded a new video onto her and Kim’s joint TikTok account on Tuesday, Aug. 22. In the recording, she can be seen in Tokyo rocking a blue and orange polo shirt with a buttoned-up shirt underneath. She also rocked a pair of balloon jeans that rose right above her ankles.

North’s ensemble matched an outfit worn by Ye back in February 2004 during his appearance on “Total Request Live” aka “TRL.”

North West recreates Kanye West’s iconic look from 2004. (L) North West (Pictured: @kimandnorth/TikTok) (R) Kanye West in 2004 (Pictured: @lilhondacivic808/YouTube)

Kanye also dropped his debut album, “The College Dropout” that same month, which garnered him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album the following year.

The successful project also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album, and the album’s first single, “Through the Wire,” debuted at No. 15 on the Hot 100.

During North’s TikTok, she can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to the British artist Estelle’s 2008 hit song, “American Boy” which also features the 24-time Grammy winner.

“Living life in Tokyo,” the caption read.

North and Kim’s video was re-posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by @DondaTimes. The account frequently posts updates about the Chicago rapper. “Donda” is the name of Kanye’s 10th studio album, a tribute to his late mother Donda West, who passed away in 2007.

After the X account shared the video, many individuals couldn’t help but mention how much North appears to love and admire her successful father.

“She’s definitely a daddy’s girl.”

“North and ye are the same person.”

“1 thing she gone do is rep that daddy! Lol.”

“She be making her dad proud. Drip Queen of her generation.”

“North really love her daddy that’s for sure.”

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye have a 7-year-old son, Saint, a 5-year-old daughter, Chicago, and a 4-year-old son, Psalm.

The former couple were married for seven years before the “Skims” founder filed for divorce back in 2021. That same year, Kim began dating comedian Pete Davidson, which did not sit well with Kanye. The “Gold Digger” rapper made it a habit of his to troll Davidson all the way up to his and Kim’s breakup in 2022.

It seemed as if Ye’s constant trolling didn’t stop him from finding love again because earlier this year it was revealed that he had married his Yeezy architectural designer, Bianca Censori.

Before that, he embarked on a quick romance with actress Julia Fox, who claimed she only dated Ye to keep him from harassing Kim.

Since their divorce, West has been ordered to pay $200,000 in monthly child support. Neither party accepted spousal support, and the two reportedly will share joint and legal physical custody with “equal access.”