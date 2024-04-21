‘But When Kanye Roasts Her…’: Fans Anticipate the Wrath of Kanye West After Taylor Swift Attempts to Milk 2016 Kim Kardashian Drama and Mentions North West

Kanye West has been put on notice as people have begun to speculate that Taylor Swift wants all the smoke after seemingly roping in North West into her alleged sneak disses of Kim Kardashian.

Two tracks on the deluxe version of her “The Tortured Poets Department” album, which was released on April 19, have sparked widespread conversation about the impending wrath.

Taylor Swift seemingly reignites 2016 Kanye feud in perceived diss tracks sneakily mentioning Kim Kardashian and North West. (Photos: @taylorswift/Instagram, @kimkardashian/Instagram)

The first track, “thanK you aIMee,” piqued curiosity amid the realization that the all caps letters spell out Kim. Secondly, the theme of the song involves Swift smack talking a hometown bully in the allegorical tale. Some of the cryptic lyrics that, to some, point towards Kardashian include:

“Your words are still just ringing’ in my head, ringin’ in my head/ And maybe you’ve reframed it, and in your head you never beat my spirit black and blue/ I don’t think you’ve changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues/ And one day your kid comes home singing a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

Taylor Swift is the biggest hypocrite going releasing a song about Kim just because she’s salty that Kim and Kanye outted her for lying — Liv ⎕ (@fallingforliv) April 19, 2024

The latter perceived dig at the billionaire is linked to her dancing to “Shake It Off” with North in a TikTok post from 2021. The massive record, which appeared on “Reputation,” came a year into the dramatic fallout the Grammy winner had with the couple.

“Taylor Swift took a page out of Drake’s book to diss Kim Kardashian,” read one reaction. Someone else declared, “Taylor Swift is the biggest hypocrite going releasing a song about Kim just because she’s salty that Kim and Kanye outted her for lying.” And a third person commented, “But when Kanye roasts her in a diss track for going after his kid, you’re going to cry victim, right?”

But when Kanye roasts her in a diss track for going after his kid, you're going to cry victim, right? https://t.co/TIboJwrXC3 — Bernadette R. Giacomazzo #binders #journalism (@BGWritesStuff) April 19, 2024

Kanye and Swift have had bad blood since the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when he hijacked her acceptance speech for Best Video to declare Beyoncé as its rightful recipient. Their issues resurfaced in 2016, when the rapper said, “I feel like Taylor Swift still owe me sex” in an early version of his song “Famous.”

Amid backlash from Swifties, the singer’s legion of fans, Kardashian claimed her then-husband sought the superstar’s approval before releasing the record and that his peer was given a proper heads-up.

The feud reached fever-pitch temperatures when the embattled producer released the “Famous” video, which saw him in bed with naked replicas of celebrities, including the singer.

Taylor Swift must’ve had the easiest life in entertainment if the most traumatic moment was Kanye snatching a mic. Milking ‘trauma’ from Kim K & Ye after all this time… Maybe it’s a white women thing they need something to cry & play victim abt even if it’s been years. pic.twitter.com/pWdYBXJnMu — Alien Mermaid 👽🧜🏾‍♀️ (@Vooonnnaaa) April 19, 2024

Kanye was sandwiched between her and his then-wife. Around that time, the SKIMS founder also released an edited recording of Kanye’s phone conversation with the “Cruel Summer” artist, as an added effort to prove Swift was in on the lyrical gag the entire time. A rep for the singer issued a statement clarifying that Kardashian’s claim was untrue.

The second track in question, “Cassandra,” is perceived as another stone Swift cast at her nemesis. On it, she references being in her new home when she “got the call.” She also sings, “They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time/ That I was onto something’, the family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line/ They all said nothin’, bloods thick, but nothin’ like a payroll.”

Kanye shut down his Instagram account, which he used to address a number of issues publicly, in February, and has not leaked a response to any sources at this time. Only time will tell if he will speak on the matter. Despite being trending topic at the time of this report, Kardashian has also not responded to the alleged diss tracks.