‘I See Why Tammy Left’: Fans Slam Waka Flocka Flame for Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024, Say Tammy Rivera Was Right to Drop Rapper

Fans are suggesting Waka Flocka Flame’s political views were the reason for his breakup with Tammy Rivera following the rapper’s public endorsement of Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, the “No Hands” rapper took to X, where he shared his support for the former president of the United States.

Fans are taken aback after Waka Flocka Flame publicly endorses Donald Trump for president in the 2024 election. (Photos: @wakaflocka/Instagram, @WakaFlocka/X)

“TRUMP2024,” he wrote on Monday, Oct. 16, referring to Trump’s campaign for a non-consecutive second presidential term. He then changed his profile picture to a photo of himself and Trump standing side-by-side as they smile at the camera.

TRUMP2024 — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) October 16, 2023

Since his upload, Flocka, whose original name is Juaquin James Malphurs, managed to acquire more than 3.2 million views from many individuals who shamed his actions.

The Neighborhood Talk also re-posted his stance on their Instagram page, where commenters decided to mention his “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum estranged wife.

“I see why Tammy left, ” one comment read, while another commenter suggested, “He just want (sic) attention.”

Another social media user suggested Tammy Rivera, Waka Flocka Flame’s ex-wife, dodged a bullet, writing, “I don’t care. I can not and will not sell my soul. Tammy, I salute you for leaving.”

Flocka, 37, and Rivera, 37, were married for eight years before announcing their separation in 2022. Back in August, the mother of one confirmed that she was the one to end things after a fan suggested that the New York native let her go.

“He didn’t let anything go I did,” she wrote back to the user.

While speaking to Shannon Sharpe on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Flocka took full responsibility for why their years-long relationship ended up crumbling.

“It was me… I was just young and dumb,” he admitted.

Although Rivera has not yet spoken out about Flocka’s political beliefs, this isn’t the first time he voiced his support for Trump. In 2021, the “Waka & Tammy” star received a lifetime achievement award from “The Apprentice” executive producer.

While expressing gratitude for this honor, Flocka shouted out Trump, who was voted out of the White House the year prior, and called him “My President.”

It’s unclear when Flocka’s opinions on Trump shifted, for he has previously denounced the businessman in a series of tweets via X. Some eight years ago, the former 1017 Brick Squad frontman shared several messages in response to Trump’s racist comment about Mexican immigrants.

“I wonder how many hardworking Mexicans built those #trumptowers #patheticman,” Flocka penned.

Despite the recent backlash, it appears as if Flocka is standing ten toes down behind his Trump endorsement.

