‘That’s Wild & Highly Disrespectful’: Fans Are Clutching Their Pearls After Kanye West Reveals His Fetish for Michelle Obama

Kanye West shocked everyone when he revealed that former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama would be the other woman in his imaginary never-gonna-happen tryst for three.

The “Donda” rapper shared his thoughts about who he’d like to join him and his wife, 29-year-old Bianca Censori for a threesome during an appearance on the podcast “The Download With Justin Laboy” earlier this week.

Fans are disgusted after Kanye West (L) revealed this secret fetish for former First Lady Michelle Obama (R). (Photo by Gotham/GC Images; (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images;

“You, your wife, who’s one other woman y’all going to have a threesome with,” asked Laboy. “If you can pick anyone in the world that’s just one person.”

After pondering the question for a few seconds, the Grammy winner replied, “Michelle Obama,” as the two men laughed. “Gotta f—k the president’s wife,” added West.

Fans reacted to Ye’s response on X, and one user made a joke about how former President Barack Obama would react to West’s remark.

lol @BarackObama about to call @Drake for a diss track — HiddenStockGems (@HiddenStockGems) April 24, 2024

“lol @BarackObama about to call @Drake for a diss track,” wrote the user, a reference to the ongoing beef between Drake, Kendrick Lamar and West. Ye recently dissed Drake in a remix to Lamar’s “Like That” following years of Drake and Lamar trading diss tracks.

Obama previously called West a “jackass” after he learned Ye had interrupted Taylor Swift‘s acceptance speech at the 2009 Video Music Awards.

“Take that Obama , remember what you said about him, During the Taylor Swift incident,” replied one. “Kanye is never going to let go of that ‘jackass’ comment Obama made,” added another.

But many were still disgusted that West would even make such a ill remark about the first lady including one IG user who said, “That’s wild & highly disrespectful.”

“It’s never happening,” noted another X user. “Kanye has lost his damn mind,” replied another.

West also shared what happened when he hit a man at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood on April 16. Ye was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for suspected battery, but West claimed he was reacting to the man allegedly grabbing and assaulting Censori.

According to TMZ, the man West hit was a twin, and the “Mercy” artist hit the wrong one by mistake. Twins Mark and Jonnie Houston, reportedly own several restaurants in Los Angeles, and witnesses told the outlet that one of them accidentally bumped into Censori.

West told his version to Laboy.

“My wife is walking to the bathroom at the Chateau, and then the — this guy … this guy just grabbed my wife,” said West. “And then, she just — I didn’t see it directly and she started just explaining to me what happened.”

West added that he went to confront the man he believed touched his wife, and it got physical.

“So then I walked over and found him, and then I’m talking to security, different security, like not … not just the security that is with me, but other security,” West said. “Like, ‘OK, let’s get this guy just escorted out or something, you know? … Um, and I talk to the guy, ‘Yo, I need you to just, you just need to leave right now. He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s OK. It’s OK.’ It, it’s like, ‘No, it’s not OK.’ It wasn’t OK. Then he saw it wasn’t OK. He had to go to bed early. Tuck this n—a in, OK?”

“I don’t know what happened,” he added. “He had to go to bed early,” said West.

The full interview can be seen below.