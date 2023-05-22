‘You Mean Struggle with a Team of Nannies’: Kim Kardashian Slammed After Admitting Her Struggle as a Single Parent Following Divorce from Kanye West

Fans are finding it difficult to sympathize with Kim Kardashian after she candidly discussed the challenges of motherhood.

The social entrepreneur shares four children, all under the age of 10, with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The former couple finalized their divorce last November, but fans are now slamming the reality star after she opened up about her new life as a single mother.

The business mogul, 42, appeared on a new episode of “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” and revealed the struggles she faces as a single mother.

(L-R) Saint, Psalm, Kim Kardashian, Chicago, and North. (Pictured: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

During the 21-minute mark of the interview, Kim admitted to appreciating the “madness” that comes with raising and nurturing her children though she views it as her most difficult task.

“Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself,” she shared. “It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep like, ‘What just happened?’”

Related: Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Settlement

The lawyer in training continued, “You know with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting. And there’s no one there. Like it’s me to play good cop and bad cop. So, like that is definitely a challenge.”

The former couple share four children, including two daughters; 9-year-old North West and 5-year-old Chicago West, along with two sons; 7-year-old Saint West and 4-year-old Psalm.

While noting that no one is ever truly prepared to take care of another human, let alone four, the SKIMS founder acknowledged how “rewarding” it is to be a mother despite the restless nights and tantrums.

“It teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent could have ever anticipated,” she said.

Though Kim shared her own personal experience with raising her children in a single-parent household, many fans online didn’t appear to understand where she was coming from, and a few users even brought up her net worth.

“Must be tough crying yourself to sleep in a mansion with many people able to look after your kids & take care of your daily activities.”

“Ok this will make you LAUGH. @KimKardashian ‘struggles’ being a single mom? You mean ‘struggle’ with a team of Nannies, MILLIONS of dollars and a few mansions. No one wants to hear a podcast of BS.”

Ok this will make you LAUGH. @KimKardashian “struggles” being a single mom? You mean “struggle” with a team of Nannies, MILLIONS of dollars and few mansions. No one wants to hear a podcast of BS. pic.twitter.com/Tuee6Rli8p — Wise Latinas Linked (@wiselatinaslink) May 21, 2023

Nevertheless, there were some individuals who suggested that compassion be extended to Kim regardless of the privilege she has because of her wealth.

“I don’t like Kim but the qts are so weird. Can she not be sad about having a broken family. Ppl love to dogpile on here.”

“I know people are going to be pissed off cos shes rich, but the emotional burden of being a parent much less a single one, cannot be solved with cash.”

Kim became legally single back in March 2022, nearly a year after filing for divorce from the Grammy-winning rapper in February 2021.

As previously reported, neither party accepted spousal support, and reportedly will share joint legal and physical custody with “equal access.” Their assets were divided according to their prenup, and West was ordered to pay $200,000 in child support every first of the month.

After their breakup, Kim began dating comedian Pete Davidson for nine months but called things off in August 2022. As for Yeezy, he reportedly married architectural designer Bianca Censori in January in a private ceremony.