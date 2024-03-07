Apollo Nida Seemingly Caught Cheating on New Wife He Married In Prison After Phaedra Parks Divorced Him While He Was In Prison

Apollo Nida apparently is back to his sneaky ways, as text messages and video footage of him cozying up to a woman who is not his wife have leaked onto social media. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” troublemaker married his current wife, Sherien Almufti, in October 2022 and had not hinted at a separation when the salacious news of his assumed affair broke.

Ring home security footage obtained by OnSite! showed Nida with a backpack on as he waited to be welcomed into the woman’s home on Sept. 11, 2023, around 7:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Another clip showed him and the mystery lady embracing, then sitting on the sofa as she rested her head on his lap. While it is unclear who released the incriminating content, “RHOA” fans are speculating that his alleged girlfriend may be the culprit.

Apollo Nida seemingly is caught cheating on new wife with a mystery woman he hoped to get pregnant, as purported text messages show. (Photos: Queensherien/Instagram, OnSite!/Instagram)

Screenshots of text messages between the pair reveal that things were more than just physical, but that they were emotionally entangled and exchanging “I love you” texts. On New Year’s Eve, Nida and the mystery woman even sent each other well wishes for 2024. Among his responses, he wrote, “We going to have a baby lol…I can see the reaction on your face.”

He even felt comfortable confiding in the woman about his ex-wife, Phaedra Parks, and their two kids, sons Ayden, 13, and Dylan, 10. The former couple were married for five years when the attorney filed for divorce in 2014. The petition was finalized in 2016 but successfully appealed by Nida and, again, finalized in 2017.

“All is well heading to talk to PHAEDRA in regards to my children…Today has been hectic but very productive at the same time,” he wrote on Jan. 9. The messages were followed up with his lover coordinating their schedules so that he would be available to pick her up as her car was being serviced.

“Not he thought he could trust her and now she got the ring footage all over the internet…serves him right ol sneaky tail self!” read a reaction to the incriminating content. Another person commented, “One day women will learn, he showed you his character when he cheated on his wife. Women swear they so special and will be the one that will change a man. what he did to the last woman he will eventually do to you because that’s in his character.”

“Well wasn’t he seeing her while married to Phaedra and wasn’t she the one being messy with Simon Ex wife last week worried about him being single instead of worrying about what her husband put her doing,” read a third individual’s remarks.

In episode 19 of season 6 of “RHOA,” the cast members had an interesting debate about men having a predisposition to cheating. Parks’ perspective on the matter included her saying, “This is my thing, if you gon’ cheat and you wanna cheat, you should not be getting married because the first time I find you cheating on me I’m deuces. I’m done with you.”

Next week on #Married2Med we got the husbands joining and I guess one ex-husband. I’m still confused why they brought Apollo? And I can’t wait to see the Dr. Egghead vs Phaedra go down 🤭 pic.twitter.com/eo3OQ9ssiz — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) March 4, 2024

Nida chimed in with, “For me, I feel like all people cheat. I feel at some given point there’s a breaking point.” He also said that while he did not think his wife had been unfaithful, his only request was that she use protection when the infidelity happens. The other husbands, Todd Tucker, Peter Thomas, and Gregg Leakes, said his opinion was “bulls—t.”

During his tenure on the show, the previously convicted car thief was criticized for having a flirty rapport with Kenya Moore. He would later admit that a tale about her offering to sleep with him was something he made up, but by then his marriage to Parks was a done deal.

Almufti was introduced to fans as Nida’s fiancée in 2017, three years into his eight-year prison sentence for fraud. He was released in 2019. The real estate investor claimed they had been friends for almost a decade, causing viewers to speculate there was a timeline overlap between his marriage and subsequent relationship.

Almufti, who is the mother of a daughter from a previous relationship, has denied she interfered with the failed union. The couple has since appeared on MTV’s “Couple’s Retreat.” And despite the ongoing banter about Nida’s dalliance that was caught on camera, neither party has removed photos of the other from social media or posted any insinuating message hinting at a soured love.

Fans are in store for even more shock when he appears on part two of the “Married to Medicine” season 10 reunion airing Sunday, March 10 on Bravo. Parks has not remarried but was introduced in the latest season as a main cast member and girlfriend of a “Dr. O.”