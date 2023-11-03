‘Leave Black Women Alone’: LaNisha Cole, Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child, Hits Back at Critics for Suggesting She Turned Their Daughter Against Him for Her Asian Boyfriend 

LaNisha Cole, the mother of Nick Cannon’s ninth child, has called out an Instagram “dust bucket” who accused her of turning her and Cannon’s 1-year-old daughter, Onyx Cole Cannon, against the “Wild ‘n Out” host.

The accusations came after the former “Deal or No Deal” model uploaded an appreciation post for her boyfriend, Brian Paul Kuba, for loving Onyx as if she was his own.

LaNisha Cole calls out the troll who accused her of keeping her and Nick Cannon’s daughter away from him. (L) (Pictured: Brian Kuba, Onyx Cannon and LaNisha Cole @misslanishacole/Instagram) (R) Onyx and Nick Cannon (Pictured: @nickcannon/Instagram)

“I can’t even begin to tell you how special their bond is,” part of Cole’s caption read. The message was connected to a video of Kuba walking Onyx, who was dressed in a cow onesie, up to a house where she retrieved some trick-or-treat candy.

Cole’s note continued, “He doesn’t celebrate Halloween but he knows how much these moments mean to me. Onyx will have so many beautiful memories.”

While her post was met with supportive feedback from social media users, one critic chose to call Cole out for allegedly replacing Cannon with her boyfriend.

“Typical black woman, hope you don’t turn her against her real dad because he is a good man,” that person wrote, adding, “remember you’re one who step out of the relationship. He loves his children’s and he take care of everyone.”

The comment lit a fire under Cole, who decided to educate the troll on the reality of her daughter’s relationships with both Cannon and Kuba. “Y’all take any opportunity to s–t on black women,” she wrote. “She has her relationship with her Father which he himself speaks on. He absolutely loves ALL of his children which is evident.”



Cole added, “I go out of my way to make sure that he has his time with her and I would never speak negatively about him or make Onyx feel anything other than love for her Dad. It’s nothing but love on the days he comes to pick her up. Please stay off my page and leave black women alone.”

She then screenshotted the message and shared it on her IG story, writing, “The nerve of this dust bucket. [clown emoji].”

LaNisha Cole calls out the troll who accused her of keeping her and Nick Cannon’s daughter away from him. (Pictured: @misslanishacole/Instagram)

Cole’s upload grabbed the attention of media outlet @theybf_daily, which shared her clapback with its followers. The site’s comments section was met with remarks from angry IG handlers who called out the critic for bashing Cole and spewing assumptions her way.

One person wrote, “Once upon a time, people knew to mind their own business and not speak on the lives of strangers who don’t know they exist.”



There was also a comment suggesting that the critic’s misplaced anger was really due to Cole’s new man being of Asian descent. That person wrote, “I know it’s obvious I think her post triggered certain type of men because he’s not Black, which I think is quite ridiculous.”

nick cannon might be the biological father of lanisha cole’s baby but she definitely got a russell wilson and I love that for her pic.twitter.com/Zl0KyZ5QSe — litgitte 🕷 (@MimieZaforas) July 11, 2023

Although it is unclear when things became official, Cole and Kuba have been linked romantically since April 2022, five months before Onyx was born.

Since then, fans have spotted the filmmaker in several photos and videos with Cole and her infant daughter online.

While Cannon’s relationship with Onyx has previously been questioned by some, the entrepreneur told Jason Lee during an interview that she’s the child with whom he spends most of his time. “I’m with her at least three times a week, for the full day,” he shared.

Onyx is just one of several children for whom Cannon has to make time. The “Drumline” actor has welcomed a total of 12 children with five different women, including Cannon’s ex-wife, music icon Mariah Carey.

