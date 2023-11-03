‘I Personally Don’t Care About That’: Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Tells ‘Insecure’ Fan to Get Some ‘Real Money’ During Heated Debate Over Women’s Body Count

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are the duo that sports fans didn’t know they needed. The longtime friends joined forces on their “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho” podcast, where the former NFL stars talk about sports and pop culture.

While the two are loved by fans, their takes don’t always go over well with most. That happened recently as Johnson had to defend his stance on some men being insecure about women’s body count against a critic who thought he was “morally” wrong.

Chad Johnson gets into a debate with a commenter after he said that he hates the “body-count” topic. (Photo: @ochocinco/Instagram)

On the Oct. 31 episode of the late-night podcast, Johnson and Sharpe began to give their takes on the Joe Smith-Kisha Chavis OnlyFans story. A viral video shows Smith visibly upset when he found out Smith’s wife had returned to her former job as an adult entertainer.

Sharpe wondered why people cared about what was happening in a relationship they weren’t involved in.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sharpe mimicked somebody gossiping about someone else’s relationship, “Man you know ol’ boy you know who he with? Man, she loose man, she done been with about 15 guys in the NBA.’ ”

The former Denver Broncos tight end continued, “ ‘So? You mad cause you ain’t one of them guys.’ See body count only matters to the guy that ain’t part of the body.”

Johnson chimed in, “I hate that body count topic. ‘Cause I’m tryna figure out when you eat your food you like it seasoned, don’t you?”

Sharpe agreed, but he said he doesn’t want “too much” seasoning because he still wants to “taste what he’s eating.” Johnson went on to state that they both were “cut from a different cloth” because he “doesn’t care nothing about that.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver said men should understand that the women they date have a past, the same way men have a past. “Everybody has a past before you came along,” he added.

One X user who viewed the podcast disagreed with Johnson, stating, “I rock with unc and ocho but this ain’t it. Body count definitely matters. What man would feel proud walking into a room with his women where majority of the men in their had her? This the reason y’all n—s keep getting finessed. Y’all keep looking past red flags bcuz of looks.”

Johnson replied with a list explaining why they were different. He said, “1. The caliber of women you’ll have access to you won’t have to worry about a high count. 2. If you’re that concerned with a woman’s past due to your own insecurities that’s on you. 3. I don’t spend money to get finessed.” He skipped a fourth point, adding, “5. Once you get real money 1-3 won’t matter.”

Sharpe wasn’t finished arguing, as he shot back saying, “It has nothing to do with insecurities because I’m very secure. It has everything to do with does the women value and care about herself to not give her body to everybody she comes in contact with. No man with morals wants a woman everybody else has had.”

Johnson, who is engaged to real estate agent Sharelle Rosado of Netflix’s “Selling Tampa,” said he didn’t “care about that s—t” and presented another list, but this time it featured things he does care about when searching for a partner. Johnson’s list included if the woman is athletic, if she eats McDonald’s, if she could make Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, and if she had her own money.

I personally don’t care about that shit, i care about her athleticism, does she eat McDonald’s, can she make Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, does she have her own money so i know if she’s an asset or liability but if her partners are your concern good luck out here king 👍🏾 https://t.co/VgeYNhAUXs — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 1, 2023

People who agreed with Johnson said, “Ocho spittin real s—t this morning let’s go!!! I ride w u on this. Meanwhile, some of his detractors wrote, “Nah Ocho I don’t want a woman that been ran through, i’m good. Have a great day tho.”

This isn’t the first time Sharpe got into a big conversation about body counts. On Sept. 27, he broke the internet after Brittany Renner told him, “I’ve had sex with 35 guys,” on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

This started a weeks’-long debate where people questioned if this was a high or low body count. The conversation got so big that even former LA Laker Rick Fox joined in and asked if there was any chance that he or anybody else could add to her numbers.

Trending NOW:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.