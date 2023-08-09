‘She’s the Messiest of Them All’: ‘Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Calls Out Phaedra Parks In IG Rant, Reveals Which Cast Member Called Her ‘Messy’

It appears that Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Phaedra Parks’ alliance on the upcoming season of “Married to Medicine” has blown up.

The famous dentist recently went on an extensive rant via Instagram Live, where she called out the Southern belle for not “participating” in the Bravo show.

Fans say that they are ready for the ‘messy’ season of “Married to Medicine” after Dr. Heavenly Kimes (left) recently called out Phaedra Parks (right) on Instagram Live. (Photos: @dr_heavenly/Instagram, @phaedraparks/Instagram)

“I ain’t letting none of these twitches off the line, don’t think I didn’t, OK?” she said a few minutes into her nearly seven-minute rant.

Kimes continued, “Some of them came in and they felt like they wasn’t gon’ really be participating.”

She then took a quick pause and looked away from the camera before saying, “Phaedra Parks.”

“We had to bring her in some s–t too, ’cause you ain’t gon’ … you ain’t gon’ do no s–t and hide yo hands round here cause if I see the hand? I’m pulling that b–t back out, and showing it to everybody,” she stated.

Kimes also noted that season 10 is the season where “everybody’s hands is gonna be on the table.”

Later during the Live, she brought up her longtime “M2M” cast mate Toya Bush-Harris, who apparently was talking trash about Parks.

“I’mma just go on and say it, Toya say Phaedra a messy b—h,” she claimed. “I ain’t say it, that was Toya that said it, OK. I didn’t say it.”

Parks and Bush-Harris were recently captured taking a selfie together back in June, so it is unclear what would have caused her to describe the lawyer as such.

Once fans received wind of Kimes’ derisive comments, they shared their own think pieces about the upcoming season.

“Heavenly is so funny cause she stays saying someone is a ‘Messy B—h’ yet she’s the messiest of them all lol.”

“Bruhhhhh heavenly is the only reality star that can talk mess and then follow up with the Bible “We had to pull Phaedra into some s*** cause God is good.”



“Not Toya calling Phaedra a messy bvtch. From how things were between Quad and Toya last season and knowing Phaedra use to date Dr. G, I thought my girl would be petty and befriend Phaedra just to spite Quad. Definitely will have to tune in to see everything play out.”

Dr. G, better known as Dr. Gregory Lunceford, is the ex-husband of Quad Webb. The former couple filed for divorce in 2018 after six years of marriage due to alleged infidelity on Lunceford’s end.

But rumor has it Parks is dating is certain unidentified doctor bae who has already met her 12-year-old son Dylan Nida and 9-year-old Ayden Nida. “They love him,” she stated back in January.

Nevertheless, it’s unclear why Kimes called out Parks since the two reality stars seemed to have formed an unlikely friendship over the course of filming. They were even previously spotted out enjoying dinner together also in early June.

They were also caught posing for a photo opp alongside another “M2M” cast member, Dr. Jacqueline Walters.

According to Kimes, the 10th season of “M2M” is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5, right after “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”