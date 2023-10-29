‘Look at Her Being a Heathen’: Critics Call Out Phaedra Parks for Going from ‘Church Mom’ to ‘Vixen’ In Spicy Photo Shoot

Phaedra Parks’ new birthday photo shoot has fans shocked at how seductive the self-proclaimed Southern Belle has become.

The skilled attorney used to adamantly describe herself as a classy woman during her time on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but these recent photos could cause someone to beg to differ. On Thursday, Oct. 26, Parks rang in her 50th birthday by dropping five spicy images on her Instagram page.

Phaedra Parks stuns fans with her “vixen” birthday photo shoot. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

In the photos, Parks can be seen rocking a black leather bustier crop top with silver rhinestones running across the bottom. She paired it with black leather bodycon biker shorts that put her curvaceous assets on full display.

Parks also added bedazzled fishnet stockings, silver knee-high boots, a chunky silver tassel necklace, and a black fur coat to tie the ensemble together perfectly.

As always, the mother of two stunned in a full glam but added a bold red lip for a pop of color. Her hair was styled in a long, icy blond middle part with loose curls falling past her chest.

In the carousel of images, she could be seen posing in various places, from the floor to a bench to a wall. One photo also featured Parks in a large black hat with a huge brim nearly covering her entire face.

“Classics never get old. #HappyBirthday to me! #grateful #happy as always #humble Thank you Lord for another year,” her caption read.

The post currently attained more than 34,000 likes with over 2,000 comments. A few of Parks’ former “RHOA” co-stars, such as Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, all penned birthday messages to her in the comment section.

It wasn’t long before the spicy photos were obtained and re-shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page; however, a few social media users seemed to be taken aback by Parks’ “vixen” look. One person wrote, “Ex-Church mom turns vixen out here looking like Zane cover art.”

Another comment reminded folks how the OG Bravolebrity used to act on the Atlanta-based reality series. “I remember when she used to be clenching her pearls, and now look at her… well.. well.. well .. looky looky.”

There was another comment that seemingly referred to Parks as a hypocrite for previously shaming folks who dressed similarly to her birthday outfit, “She use to frown upon these type of actions now look at her being a heathen lol.”

Earlier this week, Parks found herself in another network scandal after she and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville were accused of sexual assault and harassment after they allegedly interacted with a party butler while they filmed “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” season two.

These accusations come six years after Parks reportedly suggested that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, wanted to sexually assault Williams on “RHOA.” This disastrous rumor was a big part of season 9’s storyline.

During the reunion, Parks was outed for starting the hearsay and exited “RHOA” shortly after.

Nevertheless, lovers of the reality star will be able to see her back on the Bravo network this November, for she’s the newest addition to “Married to Medicine” season 10.

Parks and her doctor boo, who has still not yet been revealed, will be on TV screens come Sunday, Nov. 5.

