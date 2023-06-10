‘Looks Like Apollo’: Phaedra Parks Fans Get a First Look at Her New Man on Set of ‘Married to Medicine’

Bravo’s “Married to Medicine” reportedly has wrapped filming season 10 featuring its newest cast member, Phaedra Parks.

Photos of Parks and the entire cast, including Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Anila Sajja, Audra Frimpong, and their husbands recently circulated online.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum hosted the 2023 Atlanta MED Gala held on Thursday, June 8, in a black glitter dress with cutouts over her chest and stomach areas.

Fans zoom in on Phaedra Parks and her new man in photos on set with her “Married to Medicine” cast members. (Photo:@JaysRealityBlog/Twitter.)

Parks posed while standing between co-hosts Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Jacqui as their men stood directly behind their wives in the photos.

However, fans on Twitter were struck after noticing a tall bearded man standing behind her. Many complimented the suited gentleman and how handsome he looked, yet others believe he closely resembles her ex-husband, Apollo Nida.

“Phaedra’s man looks like Apollo.”

“Phaedra man looks like he’s fione. Sis keep her one in the clippy!!!”

“You can tell Phaedra was on housewives… look at that stance compared to everyone else !!! COME ON PHAEPHAE bun.”

“Very interested to see how Phaedra integrates into the group though!”

Awww Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida’s lil one is already off to the 4th grade!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eue5ChUi5O — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 1, 2022

Fans have been speculating about how Parks landed on “Married to Medicine,” a series about a group of women who are practicing physicians or dentists or are married to one.

At the 2022 Bravocon last November, the 49-year-old revealed that she was currently dating a doctor and had been for “almost a year.” She has yet to reveal any details about his name or likeness, but she did disclose that her two children have met him. “They love him,” she stated.

The Atlanta-based attorney and Nida share 14-year-old Dylan Nida and 10-year-old Ayden Nida.

As the rumors of Parks joining “M2M” continued into January, Nida revealed that he married real estate agent and investor Sherien Almufti in October 2022.

By March, it was confirmed that Parks was joining the cast several years after her scandalous exit from “RHOA.”

Since then she’s been spotted hanging out with Heavenly, Jacquelin, and Toya. But the jury is still out on whether she’s joining the “messy” side of the “Married to Medicine” crew or if she’s staying out of the drama.

Prior to “M2M,” Parks joined the “RHOA” cast in 2010 while pregnant with her first son. She was fired in 2017 after admitting to creating a false and nasty rumor about her former cast mates Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker. She accused the married couple of wanting to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams.