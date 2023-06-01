‘These Two Gonna Be Trouble’: Phaedra Parks Poses with Her ‘Married to Medicine’ Cast Mate In New Photo, Fans Say She’s Joined the ‘Messy’ Side

It looks like Phaedra Parks has already found herself an ally for the upcoming season of “Married to Medicine.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alumnae is moving from one Bravo series to the next and fans seem enthusiastic about her return to reality tv.



Many are also excited after a recent photo appeared on Twitter showing the Southern Belle beside her new cast mate, Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

Fans can’t wait to see what mess Phaedra Parks (right) brings to “Married to Medicine” after she poses beside Dr. Heavenly Kimes (left). (Photo: @dr_heavenly/Twitter)

According to photos and a video on Instagram, the ladies went to dinner together, where they were joined by Dr. Heavenly’s husband, Dr. Damon Kimes.

Parks can be seen wearing a purple dress with gold accessories while she rocked her signature look, which takes blond bombshell to a whole new meaning.

As for Kimes, she also wore blond tresses that looked almost identical to her newfound friend’s hairdo. The two Bravolebrities looked beautiful smiling into the camera. The only notable difference was the dentist, who wore a bright orange dress.

Dr. Heavenly kept the caption simple on Twitter, writing, “#married2med.” As of this writing, the photo had already amassed over 2,300 likes, with over 236 retweets and 108 comments from fans who are already preparing their popcorn for the highly anticipated premiere.

“I need this season to come expeditiously.”



A few other comments noted how both beloved reality stars are known as troublemakers separately and suggested that this surprising duo will rise on any messy pyramid.

“I like them both but trouble trouble.”



“Heeww the mess hunni lol I’m ready for it!”

“These two gonna be trouble lol I’m ready for it.”

But on Instagram, Dr. Heavenly shared a video featuring more photos of herself and Parks. In her caption, she wrote, “I wonder what or who we are talking about? @phaedraparks #CatchAVibe @nikkinatural #Married2med #305 #TeamDaddy #RHOA #SmilesByDrHeavenly.”

Fans in the comment section had plenty more to say, though most said they looked like “sisters.” Others brought up the fact that they both share the same zodiac sign; Parks was born on Oct. 26, and Dr. Heavenly was born on Nov. 17.

“Oh lord two Scorpions together is double trouble.”

“LISTEN!!!!!! My two favourite shade queens, I cannot wait to see this relationship to see the new season and all the confessionals from the two of u, I’m gonna be laughing through out the entire show”

“Now this…plus Quad… that’s something I can’t wait to see!”

Quad Webb is also returning for season 10 of the popular series about a group of women who are doctors, dentists, surgeons or are married to one.

Parks and Kimes previously turned heads back in March after a flick of them with “M2M” cast mate Dr. Jacqueline Walters dropped online. The photo came a few weeks after multiple reports claimed Parks is returning to the Bravo network for the Atlanta-based medical series.

While Parks’ white coat is confirmed news, many are still wondering who the lawyer is affiliated with for her to secure a spot on the show. As previously reported, she confirmed dating a doctor after appearing at the 2022 BravoCon.

However, information about his name, looks, and social media platforms were kept to a minimum. Nevertheless, Parks did reveal that her mystery beau has met her two children. She shares 12-year-old Ayden and 10-year-old Dylan with her ex-husband, Apollo Nida.

While the official premiere date for season 10 of “M2M” has not yet been released, it can be inferred that the show will be coming back sometime this year.