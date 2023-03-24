‘Whew the Trio We Ain’t Know We Needed’: Fans Say Phaedra Parks Has Taken the ‘Messy’ Side on ‘Married to Mecidine’ After Posing with Her New Cast Mates 

Phaedra Parks made headlines earlier this month after it was revealed that she was joining the cast of “Married to Medicine.

But a recent picture of Parks with a few of her cast mates has fans already preparing their popcorn.

Phaedra Parks’ photo with “Married to Medicine” castmates has fans ready for the ‘mess.’ (Photo:@phaedraparks/Instagram)

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum was seen posing beside Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and Dr. Jacqueline Walters for a quick photo op, and the three ladies seemed to be rather comfortable with one another.

“This baby @PhaedraParks has a new business @thevaultbytheivyshowroom. Yassss,” Dr. Heavenly wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations Sis! Furs and leather coast.”

The 52-year-old’s post received over 7,600 views with over 200 likes. Fans shared their opinion in the comment section, with several stating that they were in favor of this unlikely and unexpected friendship.

“Whew the Trio we ain’t know we needed.”

Whew the Trio we ain’t know we needed 😍😍 — Ashley (@Renee7468) March 24, 2023

“If you know me my 2 favorite women are @Dr_Heavenly and @PhaedraParks and for them to be on a show together is my dream come true.”



“Where is Dr. Simone This about to be fun and messy hunny #married2med don’t disappoint us Phaedra.”

Dr. Simone Whitmore is an original cast member of “M2M” who has had her fair share of drama with Kimes and Walters.

During the show’s start, Whitmore and Walters were best friends who worked in the same field of obstetrics and gynecology. However, their friendship hit a massive bump after Walters claimed her “sister” did not defend her during Walters’ “infertile” incident with former cast mate Buffie Purselle.

Their friendship faced another roadblock once Walters befriended Kimes, in which Whitmore felt her bestie favored the dentist more than her.

“Would you choose me or Heavenly as your bestie?” Walters asked the “M2M” reunion host, Andy Cohen, during the show’s seventh-season reunion in 2019.

Midway through the episode, the former ride-or-dies made amends, but their relationship was still fractured.

“I know it takes you a minute to get over stuff,” Walters said to Whitmore as they embraced in an emotional hug, “I’m not expecting anything different right now. But I love you and will not stop loving you.”

As the eighth season opened up, Walters looked to Kimes for advice on her strained relationship with the 56-year-old, but many fans felt as if she was leaning on the wrong person.

All three of the ladies are set to return for season 10 of the Bravo reality series, and while there have been some speed bumps in the past, hopefully, the women are able to have a smooth-sailing season.