‘She Was Underage, and Then Everybody Started Attacking Me’: Blac Chyna Says She Felt Betrayed Over Tyga’s Alleged Affair with Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna is finally telling her side of the story about the end of her relationship with Tyga and the alleged role Kylie Jenner played in the breakup. The former stripper and rapper were together for three years before calling it quits in 2014.

Chyna and Tyga met in 2011 while she was working at the King of Diamonds exotic club in Miami. They connected when she was cast to star in his “Rack City” music video. The following year, in 2012, they welcomed their only child together, a son named King Cairo, and became engaged.

Trending Today:

In a new interview for “The Viall Files” podcast, Chyna spoke candidly about the demise of their whirlwind romance.

Blac Chyna claims Tyga’s alleged affair with a then-underage Kylie Jenner led him to call off their engagement. Photos: Blacchyna/Instagram; Kyliejenner/Instagram; Tyga/Instagram.

“I feel like it ran its course, and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which I think she was like 16 or something,” she said. “We was engaged and stuff, so that’s kind of what ended it.”

The “Main One” artist first met Kylie in 2011 at her sister Kendall Jenner’s 16th birthday party. Three years later, he called off his engagement to Chyna, and rumors of him dating the teenager began to surface.

I will never forget Khloé Kardashian coming on Twitter to slut shame Amber rose when amber did an interview and said Kylie is a baby and Tyga should be ashamed of himself for dating her.



Everybody in her family allowed that man to prey on her and got mad when ppl called it out https://t.co/II1lCY8sdA — Kay (@PlatinumFiree) October 26, 2023

The actress claimed she learned that he moved on “the same way everybody else did: the internet.” At the time, she and Tyga shared a home, which she claimed his friends booted her from after his alleged relationship with Kylie was exposed.

“They packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time. I never used to talk about these things, but I’m like, you know what? I think I’m kind of done with all that, and people need to hear my side,” said the former OnlyFans content creator, who now goes by her real name, Angela White.

“That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me, and I never really talked about this until today,” said Chyna as she noted that she and Kim Kardashian were close friends when an underaged Kylie and a then-22-year-old Tyga became close.

Tyga will forever be a weirdo for dating Kylie https://t.co/MNSu1gDeZf — Zoe. (@_KeeTheDon) October 20, 2023

“Her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kinda crazy because she was underage, and then everybody came at me and started attacking me. It’s like, nobody’s seeing the betrayal that was going on behind my back,” she added. Kylie and Tyga would go on to break up in 2017.

Social media users shared a wide range of reactions to her claims. “She trying to get that child back for a check now she spilling tea. girl, bye,” wrote one person.

Chyna and Tyga are currently duking it out over custody of their son. She hopes to gain joint custody and years of back child support. On Oct. 13, Tyga petitioned to be the child’s sole legal guardian.

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.

Someone else wrote, “Did Jada P open the floodgates for loose lips purging their business and others when no one asked for it?” And a third commented, “She got her revenge back by getting pregnant for Rod.”

After her and Tyra’s breakup, White connected with Rob Kardashian. They dated for a year in 2016, including a brief engagement. They welcomed a daughter, Dream Renée, that same year. They currently share joint custody.

Read the Original Story Here.