‘Watch Yo Back Sis’: Fans Warn Jordyn Woods After Reuniting with Kylie Jenner Publicly for the First Time Since Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama

Four years after falling out over drama with NBA player Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods, and Kylie Jenner have reunited and seem to be back in good graces with each other.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner, who met in middle school, attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018, in Paris, France. (Photo: Chesnot/WireImage)

The former best friends were spotted by paparazzi on their way to have dinner at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant on Saturday, July 15, with other friends, according to the Daily Mail.

Jenner wore a black and white top with black pants while Woods rocked an orange and blue dress she paired with a matching blue bag.

The two 25-year-olds laughed and carried on like old times before rumors of Woods messing with the former boyfriend of Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian hit the internet. Thompson and Kardashian also have a daughter, True, who was born in 2018.

Back in 2019, Woods attended a party with Thompson and the two allegedly hooked up. The model would later admit on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” that she and the free agent NBA big man kissed — substantiating the whispers that drifted on social media and all throughout Hollywood.

The honest revelation damaged Woods and Jenner’s friendship and prompted a response from a key member of reality television’s most infamous family.

After the episode aired, Kardashian blasted Woods on Twitter for sharing her story publicly instead of coming to her first.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” she tweeted.

Now, it seems that just like Khloé and Tristan are back on good terms and have since welcomed a second child via surrogacy, so are Jenner and Woods.

The fact that the two ladies linked up despite Woods facing the brunt of criticism online and on their family show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” many seemed to be shocked but happy about their reunion.

“I’m happy they rekindled their friendship, kylie loved Jordyn.”

“i love this for them. jordan + tristan were wrong but if khloe can forgive him than so can kylie.”

“Really happy they reconnected. Friendship is very important, and we have to learn to give people grace, because we all tumble sometimes.”

if khloe can take that cheating mf back, kylie go get your best friend jordyn back 😭👏🏾

Some people insisted that the two never stopped being friends after the controversy, noting that if Khloe can forgive Thompson, Woods should be forgiven too. Yet, there are still some critics who have not.

“Kylie never wanted to stop being her friend. Only stopped hanging out with her due to her loyalty to Khloe.”

“Y’all really thought Kylie was gonna be out her life they’ve been friends since 9th grade.”

“If Tristan is forgiven so should she.”

“Y’all be acting like Jordyn wasn’t in the wrong lol. No matter how you feel about the Kardashians, kissing your best friends sisters man is wrong, no matter who initiated it.”

Despite Woods’ role in the matter, many took her side, saying, “Jordyn we were rooting for you,” through all the drama and backlash.

“& she’s back behind Kylie… Jordyn we were rooting for you, all of us.”

“Jordyn been living happily ever after since their split. I hope they don’t bring no drama in my girl life.”

“Girl I guess just watch yo back sis.”

Perhaps, finally, true friendship will prevail over reality TV storylines.