Wendy Williams Removes Her Wig While Being Consoled by Blac Chyna Following Years of Concerns About Former TV Host’s Health and Well-Being

Wendy Williams is ready to tell her story in her own words three years after leaving her successful daytime program, “The Wendy Williams Show,” and months into speculation about her whereabouts. To the surprise of many, a trailer teasing a two-part documentary, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” was released on Feb. 1.

It marks the first time the 59-year-old has been spotted in public since a sighting in February 2023 in New York City. The documentary was filmed over the past two years and was produced by the former radio host.

Wendy Williams unveils her natural hair during tender moment of Black Chyna consoling her in upcoming documentary, “Where is Wendy Williams?” (Photo: Lifetime/YouTube)

In the three-minute preview, Williams is shown in various states of well-being. At times she appears glammed up while sitting on her purple throne, and in one instance she is disheveled and hidden under blankets as her manager, Will Selby, inquires about her drinking an entire bottle of alcohol.

Family members such as her father, sister, and son, Kevin Hunter Jr., all appear in the special. But a tender scene shared between the “Hot Topics” maven and Blac Chyna has struck a nerve with fans who remain concerned about her health. Williams has had a public battle with alcoholism in conjunction with health ailments like Graves’ disease.

Williams has on a Dior outfit with a fur-lined coat, her wig on the floor revealing her natural thin brown hair, as Chyna, with her eyes closed and arms wrapped around the host, says, “Everything is going to be good.” The Daytime Emmy nominee nods her head and says, “I know.”

So this is why Blac Chyna is mad at Wendy Williams….I mean…she wasn't lying. The truth hurts 😟 pic.twitter.com/ZdFnnDiAUV — 𝑰 𝑳𝒖𝒉 𝑮𝒐𝒅 ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) November 5, 2016

“Seeing this clip of Blac Chyna Laying on Wendy Williams consoling her. With Wendy Williams wig off. D—n near made me cry such an intimate moment,” an X user posted. In the comments on YouTube, another person wrote, “Blac Chyna laying on the lap of a wigless Wendy Williams was not on my 2024 bingo card.”

The two women were foes years ago after the media personality issued a harsh criticism of Chyna’s relationship with Robert Kardashian in 2016. When the former OnlyFans content creator appeared on the talk show in 2019, they hashed out their differences, but by 2020 it seemed they were on the outs again.

Williams, while on-air, claimed that the ex-exotic dancer was homeless and attempted to reach out to her for help finding a new residence.

Chyna later hit back at the claims by showing off her selection of luxury cars in the driveway of her Los Angeles home.

However, last year all of their issues appeared to be put to rest when Williams applauded her friend for working on herself amid her journey to remove fillers from her body and reverting back to being known by her real name, Angela White.

Just last month, it was revealed that the celebrity gossip connoisseur relocated from New York to Florida to be closer to her family. The update, which was dished by radio host Miss Jones, has not been addressed by Williams.

“Where is Wendy Williams?” may shed some light on the report when it airs on Lifetime on Feb. 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.