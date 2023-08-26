Blac Chyna Officially Files to Collect Child Support for 10-Year-Old Son with Tyga, Seeks Joint Custody

Blac Chyna — who now goes by Angela White — reportedly has filed for child support for her child with Tyga. White and the “Taste” rapper share a 10-year-old son, King Cairo.

The Blast reports that White filed a petition to determine parental relationship in a Los Angeles Superior Court on July 24 and asked for joint custody of her son as well as child support.

Blac Chyna goes on Instagram Live to defend herself against critics who accused her of still having face fillers. (Photo: @blacchyna/Instagram)

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” read the documents, per The Blast.



Tyga reportedly has custody of his son Saturday through Monday and responded to the court filing on Aug. 25 on social media.

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he replied.

White’s mother Tokyo Toni also responded in a snapshot captured by The Neighborhood Talk and told the “Ayo” artist that he should be ashamed of himself.

“@tyga you should be paying child support. What kind of man are you? She never asked you for a dime [for] her son,” she wrote. “You should be ashamed of yourself. Why are you putting pressure where it doesn’t have to be you could’ve come in here but you think it’s good don’t you let me stop here before I go up one side slide down the other.”

Fans reacted to the news on Instagram and one asked why White needed child support if Tyga has the child most of the time.

“He has not paid child support because there is no reason for him to when he has the child majority of the time? Dang thought Angela was ‘changed,'” replied one.

“I actually agree with Tyga,” added another. “She needs to go slow, he needs consistency before they change everything.”

White has previously stated that she received no formal child support from Tyga or from the father of her 6-year-old daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream. Back in 2018, she blasted the men for not paying her child support during an Instagram Live on Father’s Day.

“Wow, Tyga and Rob … no child support BOSS B— ALL 201……,” she wrote. “Just ’cause y’all in my business.”

According to RadarOnline, White bragged about not needing child support from the men back in 2020.

“My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support,” she said. “So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.”

The comment prompted a reaction from Tyga, who claimed that he paid $40,000 annually for his son’s school while adding that his son lived with him several days per week.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” wrote Tyga.

Kardashian also spoke out and noted he also paid for Dream’s schooling and medical expenses while having custody of her five days per week.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol,” he wrote.

White told “Entertainment Tonight” earlier this month that she has good co-parenting relationships with both Tyga and Kardashian.

“I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream,” said White. “And also too, let’s not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent.”

“My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they’re like the sweetest people, like little people, so they’re gonna be good, just them in general,” she added. “I don’t ever worry when they go over to the other parents’ house, cause it’s like, ‘What are they doing over there?’ But I’m like, ‘Nah, my kids are good. They’re pretty smart.'”

White recently revealed that removed her fillers and implants in an effort to become healthier and also said that she was working on her relationship with God.