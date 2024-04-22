‘Tokyo Ain’t Gone Like This’: Kevin Hunter Threatens to Expose Secrets About Blac Chyna Following Her Appearance on the Wendy Williams Documentary

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is receiving outrage from his ex-wife’s female fans, and he’s taken to social media to let them know he’s sick of it. He’s also set his sights on celebrities who participated in Lifetime’s controversial documentary — specifically Wendy’s good friend Blac Chyna.

Before blasting the recent “Where Is Wendy Williams?” documentary, Hunter asked that women saying negative things get off of his Instagram page.

“All of you miserable whores and women on my page are gonna be very mad, but for the smart people who understand the plight of: I’m not trying to play victim, again, I take full accountability. A lot of you still don’t know what’s going on, and you still won’t know what’s going on,” he said in a video shared to Instagram on April 19.

Kevin Hunter Threatens to Expose Secrets About Blac Chyna Following Her Appearance on the Wendy Williams Documentary (Photo: Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images; @blacchyna/Instagram)

“As per the documentary that you just saw. … I knew nothing about it,” Hunter said.

“You still don’t know what’s going on. And guess what? There was nothing good that came out of that. Nothing good came out of the documentary.”

Hunter then directed his vitriol toward Blac Chyna, real name Angela White, who appeared in the first episode of the docuseries.

“I don’t know what was the display for. All the people that were involved — the celebrities — half of them were involved in enabling her,” said Hunter. “So, Blac Chyna, you need to go sit down before I air you out and let people know what you really did. There’s a lot, but I’m not here for that.”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019 after over two decades of marriage. The divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Needless to say, commenters under the video were furious.

“We don’t like you Sir. Move Tf on egghead,” one person snapped.

Others weighed in on Hunter taking aim at Blac Chyna.

“Tokyo ain’t gone like this,” a comment read.

“Why mention Chyna? She can’t go visit your wife that you abandoned…. Kevin,” a fan asked.

Chyna told ET that her appearance on the show was not planned and that she simply popped in to visit her friend.

“I just went over to her house,” she said, not knowing that there were cameras.

When asked about the criticism the document has received, she said that people underestimate the importance of works like these.

“I feel like … people actually do need to see it ’cause it is happening, and it can really, honestly happen to anybody, you just never know, and hopefully, maybe this is gonna help other people to see, ’cause I’m gonna tell you this, I did start it, it did make me upset ’cause the struggling with the alcohol like that was one of my things struggling with the alcohol,” the reality star said.

White added, “So to see Wendy, you know, struggling obviously with the alcohol and her substances over the years, you know, it hurts and it’s like the alcohol part with me, so it’s like I can relate to that.”

Blac Chyna says she has not been over to see Williams since the taping but believes she will pop up when she gets to New York.