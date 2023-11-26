Angela White Reverts Back to Blac Chyna During Heated Clash with Actor Brian Austin Green

Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 2 started off with a bang, and fans are returning to the first episode as a clip has recently gone viral.

The show follows 14 celebrities as they complete extensive training exercises in the remote mountains of New Zealand. The celebrities, which included former NFL star Dez Bryant, seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry, and popular socialite Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, were led by ex-special forces operatives in a test of will, endurance, and mental fortitude.

Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna) and Brian Austin Green get into a verbal disagreement on the season 2 opener of “Special Forces.” (Photo: @blacchyna @brianaustingreen/Instagram)

On the Sept. 25 premiere of season 2, White’s journey got off to a rocky start after she was bunked next to Brian Austin Green, from the popular ’90s show “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Green seemingly had a problem with White because the model was sleeping with a blanket on when he felt like it was warm in the barracks.

The actor started an argument with White, during which she repeatedly said, “It’s hot to you, It’s hot to you.” The actor then said that White had a “f–king attitude,” and “How did I end up in the bunk next to you? My God.” White replied by telling the actor to leave her alone.

Green did not comply with White’s request, as he said that her dirty looks were “not necessary.” White sat up in her bed and asked Green what he was talking about. Green said “I’m just saying,” but White warned him saying, “I’m from D.C. Don’t play with me; I’m not the one.”

Tensions continued to rise between the pair as a little bit later, she walked by Green saying, “Stop playing with me, I’m not playing with you. I don’t know you, keep playing with me. I don’t know if you’re playing or if you’re serious.” Green replied, “Of course I’m playing. I’m never serious.”

White said that she wanted to make herself clear, and Green said that he didn’t want to cause any drama or make White feel bad. The 35-year-old shot back, saying, “You’re not gon’ never make me feel no type of way, and imma let you know that right now. But carry on though.” White left the room to go cry, while the other celebs checked on Green.

Fans praised White for reacting the way that she did, saying, “She handled that so well the old China would’ve caused a scene,” and “Chyna trying to be Holy, but don’t push her…she still Tokyo daughter, and it’s in her,” with the latter referring to White’s biological mother, Sharlana “Tokyo Toni” Hunter.

Other viewers of the viral clip called out White for thinking that being from D.C. would scare Green. One person said, “We gotta stop using our cities and states as a scare tactic cause it don’t work,” while another said, “I hate when ppl say I’m from _ whoopty d–n do.. I’m sure it’s ppl in the middle of nowhere Vermont that’s bout that life too lol.”

During a confessional, Green said that he could be a “pain in the a-s,” and that he did certain things because he enjoys “poking and prodding people every once in a while.” It wasn’t funny to White as after she left the challenge, she said she felt like Green was “attacking” her character by insinuating that she had an attitude.

Neither competitor lasted long on the show, as White was gone by episode two, and Green followed suit by leaving the subsequent episode. Since then the pair has patched up any lingering animosity. White told “Entertainment Tonight,” “We got really cool after that. Even when I see him, it’s like, ‘Hey man!’”

She said that she and Green are close enough now that they can hug whenever they see each other, and she also said that the actor was “really chill,” and that he helped her out after their verbal disagreement.

Catch the season finale of “Special Forces” on Monday, November 27th at 9 p.m. ET.