‘This Took Work’: Blac Chyna Looks Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Her ‘Muscular’ Physique Months After Reversing Her Plastic Surgery

Blac Chyna’s new workout video has fans surprised at how different she looks over a year after she began her makeunder journey.

The former video vixen has undergone a major transformation after deciding to reverse all of her cosmetic surgery. These changes included the removal of her boob and butt implants, lip and face fillers and lasering off a demonic tattoo. After being baptized on her birthday in May 2022, she decided to go by her birth name, Angela White.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, White showed off her athletic body in an intense full-body workout video. During the recording, she wore a black sports bra, spandex shorts and a wool beanie.

Her toned abs showed as she balanced one leg on a barbell while doing crunches with the other. White worked out her arms by swiftly moving a battle rope.

Fans say Blac Chyna is getting too ‘muscular’ after she drops new workout video months after reversing all of her plastic surgery. (@blacchyna/Instagram)

“@heartspurefitness coming soon… you ready? …” she captioned her post before shouting out her fitness trainer. “Trainer @_a1fit.”

“Hearts Pure Fitness” is a fitness and diet company founded by White, and according to the brand’s Instagram page, it’s “coming soon.”

Related: Blac Chyna Feels Like a ‘Beautiful Woman’ After Having Her ‘Boobs, Big Butt and Big Lips’ Removed

The 35-year-old’s post garnered more than three million plays with over 160,000 likes and more than 5,100 comments. Many individuals couldn’t help but mention her dramatic body transformation.

“Okay Angela, you getting a little to muscular now girl.”

“Wow you look so good babe.”



“Baby don’t get no more muscles.”



“Umm … I honestly don’t like it … I like her before.”

“Wow!!! Strong mind makes a strong body! This took work!!!!”

It appears as if White is unfazed by people’s opinions, as she frequently drops fitness videos that highlight her athletic shape. The mother of two uploaded another intense workout video that showed her in a flower sports bra and Ethika shorts on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Throughout the recording, the former reality star performed weighted leg curls, sit-ups and seated leg presses while bench-pressing two dumbbells.

“Mind, Body, and Soul all combined there endless possibilities. Be safe God bless you all. @heartspurefitness,” her caption read.

I love this for her she looks tf good . pic.twitter.com/QDu5nI3tOk — Twin neva chase em (@TwinsAstudmuff) March 29, 2023

In a recent on-screen interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” White shared how transforming her body intertwined with changing her mindset.

“I feel like my spirit is like way more sensitive. Like I find myself like way more emotional than like normal,” she confessed.

White added that through this newfound “energy shift,” she’s learned to be less reactive when it comes to dealing with others. “I’m way more calm,” she said.

Despite negative comments from critics, many fans have praised White’s “glow up” since she first began documenting her “healing journey” in March.

Click here to watch the full video.