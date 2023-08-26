‘I Don’t Want the Responsibility of That Many Women’: 50 Cent Takes Aim at Nick Cannon, Mocking Him for Having 12 Children with Six Different Women

In 2003, rapper 50 Cent was on top of the world, living in one of the most lavish estates in Connecticut. The $4.1 million property, with 50,000 square feet and 52 rooms, was too big for the Queens native, but he believes he knows exactly who could use a place like that: Nick Cannon.

In a new interview with Forbes magazine with Brian J. Roberts, The “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper suggested the “Wild ‘N Out” host get a house like the one he bought from Mike Tyson in 2003.

50 Cent (L) called Nick Cannon (L) “corny” during a recent interview. (Photo: Brad Barket / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images / Jason Koerner / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“If I had Nick Cannon’s 12 kids or s##t like that, you could put them all in a bedroom. Everybody’s here,” the rapper-turned-television mogul said. “But I’m not going to have kids like that. I don’t want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don’t feel like your friend anymore.”

He slipped in one additional dig, saying, “I don’t know what the f*ck is wrong with Nick Cannon.”

Cannon is the father of 12 children: his 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden, 6, and Rise Messiah, 11 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell; son Legendary, 1, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx, 11 months, with LaNisha Cole; and three children— daughter Beautiful, 9 months, and twin boys Zion and Zillion, 2— with Abby De La Rosa.

In December, Cannon welcomed his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie, 8 months, with Alyssa Scott. Tragically, he and Scott lost their son Zen at five months in 2021, as a result of a brain tumor.

On the other hand, 50 Cent only has two children: Marquise Jackson, 26, with ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins and Sire, 10, with actress/model Daphne Joy.

This is not the first time that 50 Cent and Cannon have traded blows.

In June, Cannon made a joke about the Grammy winner’s weight.

While commenting on an interview by 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox with Sherri Shepherd, where she said she would be open to dating the G-Unit leader again, Cannon warned her to watch out because he gained a few extra pounds.

“You can like fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago that’s a different Fif than this fat n##ga that’s walking around now,” he said. “He is fat he looks like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck. You looking at them pictures from ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Now it’s ‘Get Thick or Die Fryin’.”

50 Cent responded on his Instagram with the caption, “If your marketing campaign is say something about 50. Your not gonna make it, have a nice day. The Final Lap tour.”

To add insult to injury, the “Power” executive posted a meme that said, “It’s never luck. It’s always God.”

Cannon may have found that should have never started, as 50 Cent has demonstrated he doesn’t have a chill button.