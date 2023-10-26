‘Wait Til 50 See This’: Ja Rule Fires Back at 50 Cent for Mocking His Controversial Religious-Themed Performance

Ja Rule finally gave an explanation behind his controversial rap performance from last month, and he sent shots back at his longtime rival 50 Cent for joking about it.

Ja was a musical guest at the 2023 Broadcast Music Inc. R&B/HipHop Music Awards in Miami on Sept. 6. While on stage, the 47-year-old performed his song “One of Us,” which has some rather religious themes.

The performance features the shirtless rapper tied to a post, as his background singers are dressed in white robes. Many people called it disrespectful and blasphemous.

Ja Rule calls 50 Cent a “clown, troll” while speaking on his religious-themed performance. (Photo: @jarule @50cent/Instagram)

The “Put It On Me” rapper’s long-time nemesis, 50 Cent, however, took the opportunity to roast him for his on-stage antics. In an Instagram post 50 wrote, “[eyes emoji] look at this s—thead, is he supposed to be Jesus. [laughing emoji] WTF you can’t make this s—t up. LOL so stupid! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Now over a month later, Ja Rule is giving some reasoning behind the controversial incident and why he chose to go forward with it. In an interview with a reporter from Page Six, he clarified that he was not on a cross, as many noted.

“I wasn’t on a cross,” Ja Rule said, “I was actually on a stake, which is what Jehovah’s Witnesses actually believe Jesus died on, a stake versus a cross.”

He continued, “When you look at what I’ve been through in my career I feel like I sacrificed a lot for this industry. Not nothing in the realm of Jesus Christ don’t get me wrong.”

“What people fail to realize is they act like Jesus is the only one up there. There were other men being crucified at the moment too, and they would happen to be criminals. Maybe I’m not mocking Jesus,” he further explained. “I see nothing wrong with anybody seeing their self in God, seeing their struggles through Christ. There’s nothing wrong with that. I think that’s what the Bible is for, that’s what it’s about.”

The interviewer then asked Ja Rule about 50’s jokes, and if he felt the need to explain his actions. “No,” the rapper said bluntly, “For what? He’s just a clown, troll.” The interviewer then asked why the two have gone back and forth so much over the years, but Ja Rule said, “Don’t say y’all,” implying that 50 is the one who continues to drag on the beef.

Fans couldn’t care less what Ja Rule said, as they bombarded the comments saying they were waiting on a response from his rival. One comment said, “Man, @50cent boutta have a field day wit this one.” Another one said, “I’m heading over to @50cent page I’ll see y’all in a min.”

Ja Rule and 50 started their beef long ago. The New York rappers have been going at each other for so long that both sides have different opinions on why it started. Fifty has a different recollection of events, as he believed it started after one of his associates robbed Ja Rule at gunpoint. He then said the beef was solidified after he saw Ja Rule in the club and he gave him an icy reception.

The “Mesmerize” rapper claims it all started after his former label Murder Inc. snubbed 50 early in his career. Things escalated when one of the label’s rappers, Black Child, stabbed 50. Their once-violent beef is now more of a petty war of words, as their animosity has cooled to the level of just name-calling.

A lot of the commenters said they were waiting on the “Many Men” rapper to clap back at Ja Rule, writing, “Wait til 50 see this.” But at the time of this writing, 50 has not replied.

That may be because he’s completing the final leg of his “The Final Lap Tour” in Europe. The Queens rapper has performed at sold-out crowds in Germany and Italy, while also taking the stage in France, Belgium, Switzerland and other countries.

