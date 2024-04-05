‘When You Step to the Wrong Person’: 50 Cent Reacts to Viral Video of Black Man Taking on a Group of White Dudes During Pool Fight

Rapper 50 Cent has seen his fair share of fights growing up in Jamaica, Queens, in New York, and he survived being shot nine times. Therefore he’s very familiar with the times he needs to defend himself, just like a Black man who went viral over his confrontation with a group of white males.

The black man’s skills were captured in a video, which seemed to impress the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper, who watched the man fend off seven individuals while hanging out near a pool at an unknown location.

The original video was shared by @NikkiThaGodB1 on X and later posted by the “In da Club” artist. It features the man being confronted by a group of white pool-goers before he swings first and a fight ensues. It’s unclear what words were exchanged between the men.

At one point in the video, the man is pressed against a metal gate as several men in the group take swings, prompting one woman to exclaim, “OMG! He’s one against seven!”

50 Cent react to viral video of black man single handled dealing with a mob of white dudes. (Photos: @50cent/Instagram; @ /X)

The video was captioned, “Some of the regulars at a pool party ended up taking an unexpected dive after several of them tried to jump the Black guy. He then ended up educating them with some swift diversity training. #DiversityTraining #FAFO.” The man knocked several of the men down before three other pool-goers jumped in to stop the fight.

Fif shared the post on on his page April 4 with the caption, “When you step to the wrong person it never goes well. Forget the odds ! 7 to 1 not a problem. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

Fans agreed and reacted to the video in the comment section. “Shame on them for Surrounding him like he was supposed to be intimated. He went right to work on they a–,” noted one fan. “It was clearly fu–k around & find out day,” added another.

Several fans noted that the man wearing blue shorts got dropped several times during the poolside brawl. “Blue shorts got rocked 4 times,” wrote one. “Blue shorts got canoodled 3 times in a row,” added another. “Getting your a– whooped at a pool party with country music in the background is nasty work!!”

Fans on X also weighed in on the poolside drama. “DEI hittin different these days,” replied one x user. “Homie cooked a whole hockey team,” echoed another.

He punched him into a ghost 😭👻 pic.twitter.com/sgK6Lt4mxc — 🅴🆈🅴👁️🅳🅾🆃 (@iDoT_2k) April 3, 2024

While Fif is sharing poolside brawls on social media, he seems to be deflecting from his own drama as he feuds with Daphne Joy, the mother of his 11-year-old son, Sire.

Joy was named as an alleged sex worker in a lawsuit filed against Sean Diddy Combs, and the “Power” executive producer has trolled her online ever since. “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL. Yo this s–t is a movie,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. He also claimed he would “seek sole custody of my son.”

Sire’s mother has denied the accusations and is exploring legal options, but she hit back at her son’s father, whom she accused of rape and physical abuse. “It is what it is see you in Family court, sex worker,” Fif wrote in response.