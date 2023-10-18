Female Fan Hit In the Head with Microphone 50 Cent Threw During Concert Makes Her Return to Social Media

A little over a month and a half after she received a serious head wound from a thrown microphone at a 50 Cent concert, Bryhana Monegain made her return to social media.

Monegain was injured while attending the Los Angeles stop of South Jamaica Queens rapper’s “Final Lap” tour on Aug. 30. During the show, while performing alongside YG, 50 Cent walked to the side of the stage to retrieve a mic.

In videos from the event, the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” actor can later be seen holding two mics at the side of the stage. He holds one mic out like he is going to hand it to some unseen person, but then he flicks it down.

Bryhana Monegain (left) makes her return to Instagram, and comments on the 50 Cent (right) mic-throwing incident for the first time. (Photos: @itsbryhana/Instagram, @50cent/Instagram)

Later, 50 can be seen walking with a mic like he is about to rap, but he stops because it seems that the mic isn’t working. Someone hands him another one, but the 48-year-old takes the older one, winds up, and tosses it into the area where he launched the last one. He then went on to perform as if nothing happened.

After the concert, Fif learned he actually hit someone with the mic, that person being Monegain. Monegain, a Power 106 radio host, had a large gash in the middle of her forehead and blood stained her face and clothes.

Some reports say Monegain allegedly told police that the “21 Questions” rapper looked at her before throwing the microphone, so she had reason to believe that he knew she was there. On the other hand, 50 Cent’s lawyer, Scott Leemon, made a statement at the time saying that his client “would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.”

TMZ reported that a source close to the rapper said that Monegain was not supposed to be in the area. While there were rumors that Monegain was going to press charges, neither she nor 50 commented on the incident since it occurred. 50 claimed that he “fired everyone involved in the audio department,” but he never said it was because he hit Monegain.

The radio host had gone dark on her Instagram page until Oct. 18. Monegain made a post saying, “I appreciate everyone’s support, prayers, and well wishes while I’ve taken a break from social media to focus on my recovery both physically and mentally.”

She continued, “It’s still an ongoing process, but I’m thankful to be back. I’m also grateful to be getting back in the studio at Power 106 – I hope you’ll tune in on Thursday, October 19th for my return.”

People like Angela Yee, Hit-Boy, and Power 106’s Instagram gave their well-wishes to Monegain’s recovery, sending heart and prayer hands emojis. A fan asked, “Did I miss something? Are you ok, Suga?” It doesn’t look like that commenter will get a reply because Monegain has limited the number of comments the post will get.

This is nothing new, as most of Monegain’s posts have their comments limited. This could be due to her being a radio personality and not wanting to sift through fan comments. It may also be affected by the fact that people keep asking if she will be suing 50 Cent.

Folks will just have to tune in to her radio show to see if she will talk about the mic-throwing incident.