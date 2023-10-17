‘Blue Got These Kids WORKIN’: Fans Say Blue Ivy Is Already Having an Impact on Folks After Madonna Brings Her Daughter on Stage to Perform During Tour

Fans are calling Beyoncé’s oldest daughter the blueprint after Madonna’s 11-year-old daughter showed off her voguing skills during the pop icon’s opening show for her The Celebration Tour.

The “Material Girl” singer launched her career-spanning project on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Fans say Blue Ivy Carter (right, with mom Beyoncé) has the kids “workin’” after Madonna and daughter Estere (left) took the stage together for the first stop on the singer’s Celebration Tour. (Photo: @howelldavies/TikTok, @beyonce/X)

During the show, Madonna and her 27-year-old daughter Lourdes served as judges while the Grammy winner’s young child, Estere, made the stage her own personal catwalk, striking different poses to her mother’s hit song, “Vogue.”

Estere and her twin sister, Stella, were adopted by Madonna in 2017 in Malawi.

An endless amount of applause erupted from the crowd while Estere pranced around the elevated surface. The youngster seemed to have taken a page out of her mother’s book because she gave nothing but a fierce personality. She rightfully earned her fair share of 10s from her family members and from the audience.

Estere’s “Vogue” video was originally shared on TikTok and was later re-posted on X. While many social media users seemed rather impressed by her moves, there were several comments that compared Madonna allowing her child to dance onstage to Blue Ivy Carter.

For Bey’s five-month Renaissance World Tour, the 11-year-old daughter performed alongside her mother in several cities, states and countries. Over the course of the tour, Carter racked up her own team of supporters as she kept up with background dancers’ choreography to songs like “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

“Not Blue got these kids WORKIN.”



“Blue Ivy has 24 hours to respond!”

“Blue & Estere, the legends y’all are! casually eating y’all mother’s up on their own tour, they must be embarrassed.”

“Her and Blue about to be BFFs watch like who else would understand this experience lmaooo.”

“Whew the talent is hereditary.”

It is currently unclear if Madonna plans to have Estere perform at all of her shows, or if this was just a one-time affair. As for Blue, she is praised anytime she steps out onstage during her mother’s performances.

She has even received public cheers from her family members such as her grandmother Tina Knowles, and her aunts Solange Knowles and Kelly Rowland.