‘Tried to Slide Her Ring Off When a Big Buff Dude Walked In’: Ayesha Curry Shares New Photos with Steph Curry After Facing Criticism for Previously Taking Her Ring Off In Resurfaced Clip

Ayesha Curry is back on the hook with fans who say her on-camera antics have brought shame upon her marriage to Steph Curry.

A resurfaced video of Ayesha’s 2017 appearance on “The Real” has social media abuzz. In the clip, the entrepreneur jokingly tugged at her wedding ring when a shirtless waiter appeared on set with a tray of beverages for the hosts.

Ayesha and Steph Curry Photos: Ayeshacurry/Instagram

The audience erupted into applause as the chiseled man made his way to Loni Love, Tamara Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai. When he approached Ayesha, she playfully covered her eyes and grabbed a cocktail.

While her ring never seemed to make it past the knuckle, social media critics still felt her actions were inappropriate and disrespectful toward her husband. The high school sweethearts have been married since 2011. They are parents to daughters Riley and Ryan, and have a son named Canon.

Maybe by coincidence or in an attempt to change the conversation, Ayesha posted new photos of her and the four-time NBA champion being lovey-dovey with each other. In both images, the couple is all smiles as Steph carried her on his back.

However, in the comments, people were quick to bring up the controversial clip. “Remember when she disrespected steph when she (jokingly) tried to slide her ring off when a big buff dude walked in. I remember,” wrote one person.

“She gives me jada pinkett [snake] energy,” wrote another. A third comment read, “Steph deserves so much better.”

Ayesha Curry jokingly removes her WEDDING ring when another man comes around on live television 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nKlwBsPgvz — ballercontent (@ballercontent) June 16, 2023

But at least two of her followers showed her support. “Man just get off the page! Nothing but hating and they’ve been married since they were still kids! Take that hate somewhere else Smfh,” read one comment. Another one read, “Don’t ever stop being an example of love and marriage.”

In May, Ayesha opened up about feeling as though she was edited to sound crazy while speaking about feeling insecure and wanting attention from other men. Her head-turning comments were made in a 2019 episode of “Red Table Talk.”

“It’s not what I said, and the context was weird,” she told Insider. “Yeah. I took that one personally.” The backlash from interviews, such as the latter, ultimately led her to live her life more off the grid and altered her approach to making public appearances.