Fellow rappers don’t have to worry about Cardi B being petty when it comes to working with other femcees. The Bronx bombshell says that they can be friends, kick it with, and even collaborate with other artists — even if she is beefing with them.

During a recent interview on the Spout Podcast host Tamra Dhia, Cardi explained why there’s no need to choose sides and that despite what many might think, she truly is unbothered.

“I’m the type of person that if I like you and I meet you, and like we do a song, I don’t expect you to pick a side or anything,” said Cardi. “I feel like you could work with whoever you want to work with because, at the end of the day, this is a business, and you got to look out for yourself always.”

She added, “Just don’t s––t on me or don’t show me you kind of like a fake, because that might break my heart.”

‘When I See You, I’m Gonna Let You Know’: Cardi B Called Out for Being Hypocritical About Her Friends Working With Her Rivals (Photo: Iamcardib/Instagram)

The Grammy award-winning artist, who was the first ever solo female artist to win the award for “Best Rap Album,” went on to say that if someone does that, they should expect to hear from her because she is not one known for biting her tongue.

“When I see you, I’m gonna let you know,” she said. “I express myself when I have to express myself, and I’m gonna let you know feel like this, this, and that.”

Many watching the interview celebrated her maturity, instantly comparing her to rap rival Nicki Minaj.

“A couple of ppl need to take this advice.”

“True Secure Mature, Mother, Wife, and Human. Funny part is, All of this “Queen “ talk but @iamcardib Neva stated she was the “Queen” she just moves like one. Confidence is Key and it shows.”

Others were skeptical of Cardi B not caring if other ladies worked with her rivals.

“O so why did she call JT a lapdog again??? O ok.”

“I just feel like Beyoncé the only one can get these girls together. I recall Cardi going at the girls on Queen Mix she may have had a change of heart idk. But this shit old and tired !”

“But was ready to fight random women for hopping on the queen mix. Ok.”

“They don’t like nobody that works wit Nicki tho cuz Ice damn sure ain’t do nothing to her.”

Many blasted Cardi B for dissing Ice Spice earlier in the year because she appeared on the “Queen Mix” song.

The “Bongos” recording artist said this was never the case. She addressed those rumors during an Instagram Live.

“For y’all muthaf––s that’s on Twitter tryna be messy, please, cut the bulls––t. That’s not me, like come on now,” she said. “First of all, y’all been wanting me to be messy. Y’all wanted me to be messy on the song, y’all wanted me to — nah, come on now,” she said.

She added, “Cut the bulls––, please. Get a mop. Y’all being too messy and y’all being annoying.”

