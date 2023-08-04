‘Look Like a Little Bump There’: Ayesha Curry’s Anniversary Photo Dump with Husband Steph Goes Left When Fans Speculate She’s Got a Bun in the Oven

Ayesha and Stephen Curry recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, and they brought in the milestone with a getaway to Greece.

The mother of three gave fans an inside look into their week-long vacation by sharing photos and videos of them appearing to live their best lives on Instagram.

Throughout her various photo dumps, the Currys can be seen on a boat, enjoying a rooftop dinner, and posing together in front of a beautiful view of a Greek island hillside.

However, one of Ayesha’s uploads quickly derailed after fans began speculating that she might be pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. The image features her and Steph locking lips as they stood in front of a beautiful shoreline backdrop while wearing bathing suits.

Ayesha kept her caption simple, adding just an orange heart. The upload has maintained more than 322,900 likes and counting.

Unsurprisingly, her carousel of images prompted fans to gush over the duo’s seemingly perfect relationship in the comment section. It also caused a few commenters to theorize the possibility of them having another bun in the oven.

“4th baby in the making?”

“Baby #4.”

“She keeps covering her tummy.”

“Y’all about to get Another Baby Sister ha ha love me some Curry’s DUB NATION. Cause it look like a little bump there Now.”

As stated above, the Currys are already a family of five. Their full house includes an 11-year-old daughter, Riley, an 8-year-old daughter, Ryan, and a 5-year-old son, Canon Curry.

Steph Curry with Ayesha, Canon, Ryan, Riley and other members of his family at Davidson. pic.twitter.com/gKnWbpPRX0 — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) August 31, 2022

Though their hands are full, the Golden State Warriors player didn’t shut down the idea of having another baby with the cookbook author while speaking to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I guess you can never say we’re done, unless you do something to fix that,” he shared in a 2019 interview. “Right now, we’re very happy and content with our family.”

Ayesha’s pregnancy journey with their youngest child was nothing short of difficult. Per a 2018 Instagram post, she was hospitalized five times and had difficulty cooking and eating.

“I think I’m starting to turn a corner though,” she confessed in part of her caption.

Neither Ayesha nor Steph have given the current pregnancy rumors any public attention.