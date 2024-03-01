Five Clues We Missed That Ayesha Curry Was Pregnant with Her and Steph Curry’s Fourth Baby

Ayesha Curry is having a moment after revealing that she and her husband Stephen Curry are expecting their fourth child.

The Curry’s got married in 2011 and already have three children, Riley, 11, born in July 2012; daughter Ryan, 8, born in July 2015; and their only son, Canon, 5, born in July 2018.

Curry announced her fourth pregnancy on the first digital cover of her new magazine, Sweet July, on March 1. But apparently there were several clues fans missed suggesting that the 34-year-old was pregnant for months.

Ayesha Curry’s anniversary photo dump with her husband Steph Curry derails when people say she’s expecting. (Pictured: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

The cover of Sweet July features Curry with her bare belly exposed while wearing a beige blazer paired with white ankle-strap high heels.

She captioned the post, “@sweetjuly Magazine’s first digital issue explores the gamut of our most cherished relationships. Introducing, The Village Issue, an appropriate theme for Founder Ayesha Curry who excitedly announces her growing family. Through recipes, reflections and community roundups, we’re spotlighting the indelible impact of chosen family. Link in bio to read through #TheVillageIssue!”

Read along for the top five signs fans missed that the entrepreneur and the Golden Warriors player were expecting over the past few months.

Ayesha Shares Glimpse of Her Midsection In New Photos

Back in November 2023, Ayesha posted a photo of herself wearing an all-black ensemble that exposed her stomach. Her six-pack abs appeared to be on display, though her abs seem less defined compared to previous photos posted before then.

Ayesha Rocks Two-Piece Bathing Suit in December

Fans got another glimpse of Ayesha’s midsection after she shared pictures from her trip to Jamaica last December. One in particular, shows her looking fit and healthy while wearing a bikini, “Grounding,” she captioned the photo with the Jamaican flag. She can be seen posing in a black bucket hat with glasses on her head and a two piece bikini while standing in the doorway between the male and female bathrooms.

“Ayesha out living her best life,” wrote one fan in the comment section. One observer focused on the food she shared pictures of writing, “Patty and Coco Bread, bun and cheese with ting the Jamaican way!!”

In response to another person who noticed, “It seems like you’re not Ayesha enough recently,” one critic said, “her buts are growing.”

Ayesha Hides Tummy In Promotional Video with Husband Steph

On the last day of 2023, Ayesha posted a promotional video for Curry and Steph’s organization, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. The clip shows the couple sitting next to each other while thanking others for their support in helping children get access to nutritious meals, quality reading resources, and opportunities to play. The cookbook author appeared to hide her tummy as her arm remained resting on her lap the entire time.

Ayesha Appears to Have Puffy Cheeks In January

The digital magazine founder also shared another photo dump in January that features images of her all dolled up in makeup, a rainbow, the mountains, products from her Sweey July skincare line, and polaroids of her and her lady friends at dinner.

“Grateful,” Ayesha caption the post. Fans appeared to be confused by one of the images that features a bowl of apples coated with what appears to be cinnamon or Tajin and watermelon, “The fruit bowl???? Am confused.”

In addition to commenting on her beauty, many commented on the image of Ayesha in the car with her and Steph’s three kids. She appears to be wearing no makeup, which many noticed, though no one commented on her the small lines under her eyes and her cheeks, which appear to be rather puffier than usual.

Ayesha Curry shares a photo from the car with her and Steph’s three children along with one of her healthy meals. (Photos: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

Ayesha revealed in the Sweet July article that she had been craving certain foods during her fourth pregnancy, including Japanese peaches and watermelon. She has also been a frequent McDonald’s consumer and is trying to savor everything that comes with what she says will be her final pregnancy.

“I also had a three-week stint with a very unhealthy sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle,” she said.

Ayesha Hides Baby Bump In Vacation Photo

Just days ago on Feb. 22, Ayesha posted three pictures from her “48hrs in paradise” after she and her NBA-playing husband took a vacation. The expectant mom’s stomach is hidden as the couple poses behind a wooden frame with the ocean as a backdrop in one photo. The second features an image of the moon, while another features Steph peeking through a telescope.

“Yall are too cute,” wrote one commentator. Another said, “So you was telling us low key with the moon baby moon?”

Fans reacted to the announcement and congratulated the Currys on their fourth child. One fan replied, “Congratulations. I reckon steph doing more than just playing basketball lol. Be fruitful and multiply. Beautiful family.”

“What a way to announce your pregnancy!!! On the cover of your own magazine too! ICONIC,” added second.

Another fan wrote, “If this baby don’t have a July birthday like the rest of the crew imma be bad.”

In an article from Sweet July, Ayesha said that she and her husband had not planned to expand their family and that were content with the three kids they have. But she always felt like someone was “missing.”

“We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again,” she said. “And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Ayesha said she’s embracing everything that comes with this pregnancy which she revealed will be her last.

“But one of the biggest differences is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye. And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away,” she explained. “That’s encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing—especially with it being my last pregnancy.”

“Vol. 4,” wrote Steph who shared his own celebratory post on his Instagram page, along with three emojis of a red heart emoji, eyes, and the heart eyes.

The entire Curry family can also be seen in a promotional video for the magazine made in 2020. Sweet July is currently available online.