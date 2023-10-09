‘No Different Than Christopher Columbus’: Angela Rye ‘Fact-Checks’ Sexyy Red After Rapper Claims ‘the Hood’ Supports Donald Trump Because He Gave Them ‘Free Money’

In response to rapper Sexyy Red’s support to re-elect former president Donald Trump, political and culture commentator Angela Rye posted a video to expound on some of the claims the rapper made about Trump’s efforts to help the Black community that earned her endorsement.

In a sit-down with Theo Von on the “This Past Weekend” podcast on Oct. 3, the St. Louis rapper discussed her support for Trump due to his approval of stimulus checks and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapper Sexyy Redd (left) and Angela Rye (right) (Photo: Youtube/This Past Weekend Podcast, file photo)

“I like Trump,” Sexyy Red told Von. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little sh*t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back, because, baby, them checks — them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

Trending Today:

While Sexyy Red isn’t falsely rehashing those efforts, Rye decided to post a video segment to her social feeds in response to the rapper’s comments as an “extension of grace” in an effort to bring some clarity to Redd’s interpretation of those initiatives.

“Some of this misinformation — some of these ‘facts’ — have to be fact-checked,” Rye said. “The arguments about what Trump has done for the Blacks have to be called out, have to be addressed. This video isn’t just about Sexyy Redd. This video series are really to ensure that Black folks who are for Trump or just might be by default understand what he’s done or not done for us.”

Rye notes that just because Trump pardoned Black people whose cases or reputation among the public were well-established like Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, and Alice Johnson doesn’t mean he made efforts to commute more sentences of Black prisoners. She also alludes back to Trump’s notorious efforts to pass the death penalty in New York after the Central Park Five — now known as the Exonerated Five — were charged with the rape and assault of a white woman.

“There are still a lot of Black folks who were in jail under Donald Trump. See the thing that you have to understand is that out of all of the people who requested clemency, a commutation, a pardon, Donald Trump was actually the president who pardoned the least number of people since 1945,” Rye explained.

Watch Rye’s full response video here.

Rye then spells out part of what that “free money” initiative during the pandemic, specifically what the distribution of PPP and other loans, really meant for many Black businesses and communities that had to face legal repercussions.

“The Small Business Administration has a little entity called the Office of the Inspector General. Those investigations led to over 1,000 indictments, led to 800+ arrests, led to 529 convictions for folks who engaged in PPP and EIDL fraud,” she stated. “You didn’t get no free money then, he ain’t offering no free money now.”

While Trump is already embroiled in several legal battles, Rye highlights one of Trump’s past brushes with the law, namely a suit brought forth by the Department of Justice for housing discrimination in 1973. She also cited an excerpt from a book written by John R. O’Donnell in 1991 in which O’Donnell quoted Trump’s criticism of a Black accountant by saying “Laziness is a trait in Black people.” She also underscores Trump’s very public and very flagrant challenge of Barack Obama’s citizenship in 2011.

Sexyy Red isn’t the only rapper backing Trump. DaBaby, Lil Pump, and Kodak Black, whom Trump pardoned in 2020, are all loyal supporters.