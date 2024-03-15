Black & Streaming: From ‘American Fiction’ to Ayesha Curry In ‘Irish Wish,’ Here Are Nine Films and TV Series to Stream This Weekend

“American Fiction,” Trolls Band Together,” and “Irish Wish” are among the new movies hitting streaming platforms this weekend and there’s more on the way. ABS has got you covered this week in March with a list of must-see movies available right on your television screen.

During the 2024 Oscars night, “American Fiction” won for Best Adapted Screenplay, where writer Cord Jefferson pleaded with Hollywood producers and executives to take more risks and give creatives a chance.

“But $200 million dollar movies are also a risk, you know? And it doesn’t always work out but you take the risk anyway. And instead of making one $200 million dollar movie, try making 20 $10 million dollar movies or 50 $4 million dollar movies,” he explained. “Like, you can — there are so many people, I just feel so much joy being here, I felt so much joy making this movie, and I want other people to experience that joy, and they’re out there, I promise you.”

(From left) Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, and Erika Alexander of “American Fiction.” (Photo: @americanfictionmovie/Instagram)

Other films on this week’s list that bring excitement and joy include the family and age-friendly “Trolls” movie and Curry’s first-ever role in a movie alongside Lindsay Lohan from “The Parent Trap.”

Those loosing for something to watch on date night at home, tune into “Players” or “Origin,” and those looking for a history lesson should watch “Frida.”

Check out the full list of new movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Max and more.

American Fiction (2023)

The star-studded cast of his entertaining movie includes Jeffrey Wright, Erika Alexander, and Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and more. It follows a Black professor’s journey to get a novel published by a largely white publishing company that prefers stereotypical books about “deadbeat dads, rappers, crack.” After giving the people a candid version of what they want, he was approached for a movie deal, a $750,000 advance, and received an immense amount of criticism for confronting the very stereotypes the culture obsesses over. The film is available for viewing on DirectTV.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version, 2023)

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour surpassed Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour with record-breaking sales. Both women have performed at sold-out stadiums and venues domestically and internationally over the past year, garnering billions of dollars in revenue with songs from their latest projects. Swift’s documentary about her tour dropped last October, and a month later Bey released her tour documentary, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” in theaters. Taylor’s version is available now on Disney+, but no word yet on when the former Destiny’s Child singer plans to bring hers to streaming platforms. Watch closely as viewers may spot sightings of Swift’s man, Travis Kelce, who has supported her on several tour stops.

Trolls Band Together (2023)

Justin Timberlake will return to voice Branch in the third film from the “Trolls” franchise. The movie grossed over $200 million and follows Branch as he reunites with his boy band from the past. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer has also released vocals on his first album in six years, “Everything Thing I Thought It Was.” The latest “Trolls” movie is available on Peacock, and Timberlake’s album is available wherever you stream music.

@NSYNC just performed during Justin Timberlake’s concert in LA..



BroZone, you have 24 hours to respond. @jtimberlake @Trolls pic.twitter.com/PLwJ4zWVBO — kriselle✨| in my KP6 era 🫶🏻🦋 (@krisellevllamas) March 14, 2024

Irish Wish (2024)

Ayesha Curry had such great chemistry with her off-screen friend Lindsay Lohan acting in her first film, which was shot in Ireland. Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, “Irish Wish” tells the story of a woman named Maddie and a man who became the one that got away. After learning her best friend plans to marry the man, Lohan as Maddie makes a wish that he becomes hers. But it’s nothing like what she was expecting. In an interview with Extra TV, the soon-to-be mother of four said she and her character are alike in the sense that she’s a “good friend” but otherwise “not so much.” “Irish Wish” is available on Netflix.

Dreams DO come true. Here's a new look at Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry in Irish Wish ✨ Premiering NEXT FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/u8uG7HXPJ1 — Netflix (@netflix) March 9, 2024

The Pod Generation (2023)

British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor plays a family man ready to have a child with his wife, a high-rising company executive. The married New York couple chose an unorthodox way to have a child after landing a spot at the Womb Center, an organization that helps women grow a baby inside of a detachable artificial womb or pod. The film highlights that AI is very much here to make the lives of humans more convenient, displaying specialists such as therapists as AI bots instead of real people. “The Pod Generation” is available now on Hulu, also starring Emilia Clarke as Ejiofor’s wife.

watching The Pod Generation on hulu it’s interesting so far — 💋 (@emeraldx33) March 8, 2024

Players (2024)

Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr., nephew of Marlon Wayans, have such great chemistry as Mack and Adam in this romantic comedy. The two journalists have built a longtime friendship over writing and helping each other pick up people at bars with their friends. As Mack begins to fall for another guy with a Pulitzer Prize award, everyone else in their friend group begins to notice that Damon’s character is madly in love with her. Will Mack choose the guy she thinks she needs or the guy who sees everything she can be and more? Catch “Players” on Netflix.

Frida (2024)

This new documentary features personal diaries, journals, letters, candid interviews, and essays in the words of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Kahlo was widely known for her colorful self-portraits that highlight themes of identity, passion, and gender roles. The Carla Gutierrez-directed film will also detail her terrifying bus accident in 1925, which caused her to undergo over 30 medical procedures after suffering broken bones, and fractures in her spine, leg, and pelvis, resulting in multiple miscarriages. It will add perspective and outlook to Kahlo’s unforgettable work, background on her tumultuous relationship with muralist Diego Rivera and her past romance with assassinated Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky, in addition to stunning animation directly inspired by Kahlo’s artwork. “Frida” is available now on Amazon Prime.

New poster for Carla Gutierrez’s ‘FRIDA.’



The documentary, which explores Frida Kahlo’s life and career through her own writings and interviews, as well as brand-new animation, debuts on Prime Video on March 14. pic.twitter.com/WgiETgDY7K — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 4, 2024

Origin (2023)

The latest film from Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay stars “King Richard” actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Isabel Wilkerson. While mourning the loss of a loved one, she travels through the world interviewing people for her nonfiction book on racism. DuVernay and others expressed their disappointment that the film failed to bring widespread attention or major awards after the film’s release in January. Since then the film has won awards for Best Drama, Best Director and Best Actress by the African American Film Critics Association. However, recently the “Origin” account on X called out distributor Neon for not inviting the filmmakers to its Oscar party. The “Origin” account was later deleted. You can watch the movie, which also stars Blair Underwood, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Vera Farmiga from “The Conjuring,” on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

The fact that Ava Duvernay film Origin isn’t nominated for an Academy Award is mind blowing. A missed opportunity to honor what will be a pivotal movie talked about for decades. pic.twitter.com/useUQDyelr — Karen Maria Alston (@advertisingdiva) March 10, 2024

