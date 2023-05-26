‘I Took That One Personally’: Ayesha Curry Slams ‘Red Table Talk’ for Making Her ‘Sound Crazy’ By Editing Her Comments About Wanting ‘Attention’ from Men Other Than Husband Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry is disappointed in the way she was depicted after opening up to Jada Pinkett Smith on the “Red Table Talk” four years ago.

Ayesha, the wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry, appeared on the show’s “First Ladies of the NBA: Meet the Currys” episode alongside her mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, and sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee in May 2019. She opened up about their discussion during a recent interview with Insider about pivoting from being a media personality to preserving her peace of mind.

Ayesha and Steph Curry. (Photo: Ayeshacurry/Instagram.)

In the new interview, Ayesha shared that she felt her remarks about the insecurities of being the spouse of a high-profile athlete were taken out of “context.”

The 34-year-old said it “was edited in a way that made me sound crazy. It’s not what I said, and the context was weird.”

She continued, “It’s not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally.”

The Sweet July founder told Pinkett Smith she had developed a bit of insecurity after seeing how many women throw themselves at the Golden State Warriors star.

“But me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that. I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?” said Ayesha.

The couple has been married for 12 years and welcomed their third child, a son named Cannon, months prior to the viral sit-down. The Currys also have two daughters, Riley and Ryan. Ayesha’s remarks led to an onslaught of harsh backlash as people dug up her past comments about women needing to dress in less revealing attire.

Her husband, however, used his platform to applaud her courage. “Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there — not being afraid of the potential bulls—t and nonsense that could and did come at you,” he wrote in his Instagram Story at the time.

The Steph and Ayesha Curry rumors about them having a open relationship makes sense. Yall must of forgot what she said on the Red Table Talk with Jada. pic.twitter.com/4ezWKUkfDz — Britt-Man🚭 (@TjseanB) December 21, 2021

Since its debut, “Red Table Talk” has spurred criticism from viewers who felt Pinkett Smith took transparency too far when divulging intimate details about her marriage to Will Smith. The box office titan was famously memed in 2020 after appearing at the red table with his wife to discuss her affair with singer August Alsina.

The “Bamboozled” actress was further slammed by fans who felt she used her platform to repeatedly embarrass the movie star by boasting about her love for late friend Tupac Shakur, and her various remarks about initially not wanting to marry Smith.

Last month, Nick Cannon, who considers Smith to be a mentor, rejoiced after it was announced that Facebook Watch was being shuttered, subsequently ending the series after five seasons and one spinoff, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.”

“If there was no ‘Red Table Talk,’ then he wouldn’t have slapped the s—t out of Chris Rock,” said Cannon, echoing a sentiment shared by countless others online. The actress, who has been married to Smith for over two decades, has been a punching bag as floods of critics reacted to Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Several speculative theories suggested that Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head and years of tension between him and the couple led to the televised incident. Smith, however, said his wife did not order him to slap his peer — a theory that cropped up after fans took notice of her displeasure with Rock’s joke.

Cannon went on to call it the “toxic table,” stating, “Too much honesty can get your a— slapped in the face.” While the future home of “Red Table Talk” is uncertain, the show’s team did release the following statement:

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at ‘Red Table’ are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”

The series, which premiered in 2018, streamed its final episode on Facebook in December 2022.