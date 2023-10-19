‘It’s Very Complicated’: Taye Diggs’ Ex-Wife Idina Menzel Says Black Community’s ‘Disappointment’ That He Married a ‘White, Jewish Girl’ Influenced Divorce

Taye Diggs’ ex-wife, Idina Menzel, has opened up about the struggles they faced as an interracial couple and how that ultimately played a part in their divorce.

The pair were married for 10 years after meeting on the set of the Broadway phenomenon “Rent” in 1995. In a recent interview, the “Frozen” actress dished how their racial and ethnic differences impacted their marriage.

Menzel was a recent guest on the “Dinner’s on Me” podcast with host “Modern Family” actor Tyler Ferguson.

While Menzel noted that she and Diggs were always “supportive” of each other’s success, she revealed her thoughts about the “All American” actor disappointing his “community” by marrying someone of a different race.

“It’s very complicated. I mean, very supportive of each other, always,” the 52-year-old said at the 23:48 mark. “The thing that came into play more, I would say, is the racial, interracial aspect of it.”

As she continued, Menzel suggested that being an interracial couple on Broadway greatly differed from being an interracial couple in Hollywood.

“When you’re in the theater, it’s just not a thing. We all love each other and sleep with each other,” she suggested.

Menzel added, “But when you leave that cocoon, that bubble, and now in his case […] he was on the cover of Essence and Ebony and being interviewed by all of these Black journalists, and I think, he had his own stuff to deal with that and it seemed like there was disappointment in the community.”

The “Enchanted” star explained that her assumption of Diggs’ being a “disappointment” to those who followed him came once he decided to wed “some little white Jewish girl from some show we don’t even remember, so I took that on too.”

“Anyway, that’s stuff that we had to deal with,” she continued. “So it was less about being successful and more about just that kind of stuff, you know?”

Menzel further disclosed that whenever they attended red carpets together, Diggs would be asked for solo shots, “You know it’s the, ‘Can we get a picture of him by himself,’ you know.”

Throughout their decade-long marriage, the ex-couple welcomed a now-14-year-old son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, together in 2009. After the finalization of their divorce, Menzel found herself in another marriage with actor and singer Aaron Lohr.

As for the “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” actor, he was in a public relationship with the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Apryl Jones for nearly two years. However, it is currently unclear what the status of their union looks like.

