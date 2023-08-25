Black & Streaming: From ‘Trap Jazz’ to Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones In ‘The Comeback,’ Here Are Seven Television Shows and Films to Watch This Weekend

Happy Friday, and cheers to another list of movies and television shows to watch this weekend.

Between Hulu, Netflix, and other streaming platforms, there’s a variety of new and nostalgic releases to enjoy. If you’re looking for a unique musical documentary, tune into Hulu’s “Trap Jazz,” which serves as a love letter to both genres of music with appearances from Quincy Jones, Big Boi, Lalah Hathaway, and more.

But if you’re in the mood for romance and relationships, catch Taye Diggs and Apyrl Jones, portraying a married couple with a child in “The Comeback.” Season 2 of Netflix’s popular series “The Ultimatum” is back! It follows unmarried couples who have been together for an unspecified amount of time as they decide whether to get hitched or go their separate ways.

Sports lovers will enjoy the docu-series, “Untold Swap Things” and the 2018 movie, “Uncle Drew,”

Check out this list of shows and movies hitting streaming platforms this weekend.

BET+

Caught Up (2023) Comedian Jasmine Brown plays Jazzy, a young, hopeless Caribbean woman living at home with her parents until she meets Wayne, who is engaged to another woman. Like some women, she refuses to settle, and he checks all her boxes, but he isn’t who Jazzy’s parents would pick for her. She has to decide if he’s her true love or if she will share her man.

Hulu

Trap Jazz (2023) Follow the music and passion of a few celebrated Atlanta musicians behind some of the biggest songs that merge trap music and the classical instruments of jazz. Moten, Cassius, and Stixx explore and explain the story and creation of trap jazz and their plan to make the music genre mainstream.

Netflix

The Ultimatum (Season 2) Season two of the explosive series follows couples as they participate in an experiment to either get married or go their separate ways. Their love and trust and put to the ultimate test. Due to the success of another Black couple, Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin, who are currently engaged since last season, fans on social media seem somewhat optimistic about one of this season’s new couples, Trey and Riah.

Meet Riah and Trey: Trey wants to get married, and Riah needs some time (and more dates) to consider. Will The Ultimatum give them enough space to figure it all out?



The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On episodes are available on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/eTTRjNtdPo — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 23, 2023

Untold: Swamp Kings (2023) This four-part sports documentary series shares the compelling story of the Florida Gators college football program under coach Urban Meyer. Although there are notable omissions — Aaron Hernandez, Cam Newton, the Pouncey twins — it dives deeper into the stories of past players such as quarterback Tim Tebow, linebacker Brandon Siler, linebacker Brandon Spikes, receiver Brandon James, receiver Dallas Baker, receiver Percy Harvin, and defensive back Ahmad Black.Each endured their own battles coming from different backgrounds and environments as they banded together to get closer to winning a championship, as documented in the series.

Peacock

The Comeback (2023) Despite battling a myriad of breakup rumors, Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones appeared to be holding it together as a married couple and parents in this romantic comedy. Diggs plays Jeff, who hates his job, and Jones plays Tisa, who just got a new job, moving the entire family back to their hometown in Atlanta.

Starz

The System (2022) R&B singer Tyrese Gibson plays the lead as Terry Savage in this action film, where rapper Lil Yachty plays Joker and Terrence Howard stars as Bones. According to the film’s description, Savage is a “young soldier, newly returned from war.” Authorities end up recruiting him for an undercover project in a dangerous prison after he gets roped up in a drug bust. He has one mission: to get to the bottom of “what is really going on in” there.

Tubi

Uncle Drew (2018) NBA player Kyrie Irving stars as Drew in this sports comedy film alongside comedian Lil Rel Howery as the two embark on a road trip to gather Drew’s former teammates, played by fellow athletes like Chris Webber, Shaquille O’Neal, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie. They all work together to help one man who has a dream to win a game of streetball at Rucker Park in Harlem, New York.

