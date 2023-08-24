‘Did He Text You? … Show Me’: Son of Omarion and Apryl Jones Calls Out Mom for Lying About Her Relationship with Taye Diggs

For months now, fans have speculated that Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs have broken up due to their absence in each other recent videos. The two are known for sharing adorable content and videos of them dancing on social media.

Their last Instagram post together was shared on May 30, and their photos of each other are still plastered on each other’s page. But it looks like Jones’ son has spilled the beans on what’s really going on.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum and her oldest child, Megaa, decided to join Instagram Live, where she stressed that Megaa “is just like his damn daddy. He act like his daddy, but he look like me.”

Apryl Jones, Taye Diggs, Walker, A’mei, and Megaa. (Photos: @tayediggsinsta/Instagram)

Jones shares Megaa with former B2K singer Omarion, as well as a daughter, A’mei, who “acts like me but looks like her daddy.” As for Diggs, he has a teenage son, Walker, with his ex-wife, Idina Menzel.

She explained that there’s a no-lying policy in her home, and Megaa replied, “No-lie policy. I ain’t lying whenever I said something.”

The 36-year-old unexpectedly switched gears and began telling Megaa how fans are constantly bombarding her with questions about Diggs’ whereabouts.

“He ain’t here,” said the young boy. His mother then responded by saying the “Best Man” actor was “working,” but apparently that was a lie.

“He ain’t working, he ain’t here,” said Megaa. “We ain’t know specifically if he’s working or not. Did he text you? ‘Cause I need to know. Show me the text.”

Jones explained that she and Diggs text all the time, even as recently as the day before, but her son was still in disbelief.

“Mmmhmm, it’s only for y’all,” he said, pointing to the camera before adding, “She is lying.”

The reality star and a male voice in the background, not Diggs, can be heard laughing relentlessly before she showed Megaa the text. “That was yesterday, not today. I thought you talking ’bout you talk to him every day,” he joked.

Next, A’mei comes into the video to ask if she can spend the night at a friend’s house. Her mother tells her to ask her father, but Jones evidently got to the phone first.

“Come pick them up now,” she said. “I need you to help. Pick up these got damn kids, Omari.”

Fans were in tears after watching Jones and Megaa’s interaction in videos circulating online. Many felt it was comical, while others felt Jones shouldn’t be having this conversation with her son.

“Omg!!! He is way too grown but Keep pouring that [tea emoji] baby Omarion!”

“Hell nah why he sitting at brown folks convo listening to grown folks convos.”

“Mega don’t seem to like him very much.”

“He just want it to be true that he knows what he’s talking about. He probably doesn’t like his mother dating another man. I’d be like lil boy get out my business.”

“They’re not together lol.”

Doubts about Jones and Diggs’ relationship began back in early July, but the two have been dating since December 2021. They started displaying their love and affection for each other on social media in February 2022.

By the end of that year, the two actors had fans convinced that they had tied the knot after they were spotted out together numerous times with rings on their wedding fingers.

The former “All American” star and Jones play a married couple in the upcoming movie “The Comeback,” arriving on Peacock on Aug. 25.

There's no place like home? The Comeback, starring Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones, lands on @Peacock on August 25th. pic.twitter.com/KZpMatadl6 — Maverick Movies (@MaverickMovies) August 17, 2023

Their characters, Jeff and Tisa, are just as fun and lively as they are raising a young daughter. One hates their job, and the other just got a new one they love in another state. Nevertheless, they are trying to work through their issues as a couple amid petty arguments and advice from friends.

If the rumor mill is true, fans will surely be disappointed at one of the internet’s favorite couples parting ways. Many hope Jones and Diggs can work through whatever this is.